Intercity cross country meets postponed until Thursday

NORMAL — The Randy Sharer Intercity Cross Country Meet has been moved to Thursday at Maxwell Park because of expected extreme heat Tuesday.
The junior varsity girls race begins at 4 p.m. with the JV boys at 4:40.
The varsity girls race is set to start at 5:15 followed by the varsity boys at 5:45.
Photos: Intercity Cross Country Meet brings out best boys and girls runners
