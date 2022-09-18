Intercity cross country meets postponed until Thursday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University High's Sachit Muduli flashes a "U" for U High as he is the first to cross the finish line in the 2021 Intercity Boys Cross Country Meet at Maxwell Park.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — The Randy Sharer Intercity Cross Country Meet has been moved to Thursday at Maxwell Park because of expected extreme heat Tuesday.

The junior varsity girls race begins at 4 p.m. with the JV boys at 4:40.

The varsity girls race is set to start at 5:15 followed by the varsity boys at 5:45.

