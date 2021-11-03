After a sectional championship, Lincoln's Becca Heitzig is in contention for a 2A state title

Although the course was west and muddy, Heitzig quickly moved ahead of every other racer and won her first sectional title, after finishing in second place in her freshman year.

Her time of 18:12 — which was 55 seconds ahead of second-place runner Danielle Mudd from Waterloo (19:07) — was good for the third-fastest time among all Class 2A runners competing in sectionals last Saturday.

"It is a nice course but the mud kind of messed things up. If it wasn't muddy, I think it would be a great course but with the mud you can never really get traction on the ground," Heitzig said. "Once I was able to get traction, I was able to push it a little bit."

Saturday's course made two laps around Hickory Point, and as Heitzig came around the first lap, it was clear she was going to be her only competition for the sectional crown.

"I was just going to run my race and go out fast, then try to hold it and push my second mile, and then ride it into the third mile," Heitzig said. "I'm used to (running alone). In junior high, it was kind of the same way and I've learned to push myself and, in a way, I like it. But I also like it when people are pushing me."

Heitzig will be in contention for a state title when she competes at next Saturday's state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. At last season's ShaZam XC Club Championships, which served as an unsanctioned alternative for the IHSA state meet that was cancelled due to COVID, Heitzig finished 12th with a time 19:09 while running with the Railer Running Club.

"It was an interesting experience. The course there was difficult and a little bit longer so it wasn't the best time, but I think I did pretty good for being a freshman." Heitzig said.

Heitzig's sophomore season has continued her upward trend. Since Aug. 28's Rocket Run for the Stars Invitational at Alpha Park in Bartonville, Heitzig has won eight invitational titles, including a first-place finish at the Apollo Conference Meet. She broke the 18-minute mark and set a personal best of 17:49 at the Rocket Invite in Rochester.

At Saturday's state meet, it will be a family affair for Heitzig. Her brother Brenden Heitzig finished second in the boys side of the MacArthur Sectional with a time of 15:59, behind sectional winner Alex Partlow from Carbondale. Brenden has had a strong cross country season as well, winning six meet championships and setting a personal best time of 15:30 this year.

"I think he has been doing very good and Saturday he was just looking to qualify at state and see what he can do there. I always cheer him on," Becca Heitzig said. "I'm excited to see what state will be like. I used to watch state meets when I was younger. I would go and watch when someone from Lincoln would go and I'm excited to see what I can do against the competition.

"I'm more of a nervous person before a race but when it is race time, I'm ready to run and see what I can do. I push myself to do my best."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.