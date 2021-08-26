Can Illinois high school sports negotiate a 'new normal'?

At this time last August, the pads weren't popping, the cheerleaders weren't cheering and the Friday night lights never illuminated.

COVID-19 forced Illinois high schools to move their season to the spring. There, they played six-week schedules with no postseason. And even then, there was no guarantee they would play the schedule as it was drawn.

"The spring season was definitely day-by-day," Nashville coach Stephen Kozuszek said. "In the spring, every day you were just crossing your fingers, hoping that you didn't get a call that somebody within the program tested positive."

The Illinois High School Association plans to play a normal nine-game season this year with five weeks of playoff games to determine eight state champions over Thanksgiving weekend in DeKalb.

The big question that one no one can answer with any confidence at this point: Will everyone get to the finish line, given that we're still playing games in a pandemic and that the numbers are not trending positively due to the COVID-19 Delta variant?

"All it takes is one kid or one coach to test positive," Murphysboro coach Gary Carter said, "And then your whole team is at risk."

So how are programs planning to safely conduct a complete season that for the best teams will include extra games in late October and November?

Recommended for you…

'Do what we're asked to do'

Not every team got to play its mini-season last spring to completion. Some weren't able to find six games for one reason or another, others got the call from opponents that they couldn't play due to coronavirus or safety reasons and some unfortunate teams had to make the call on their own.

Herrin's Williamson County rivalry game with Carterville, which is always a big draw and usually a good game to boot, was banged days before the April 16 kickoff when the Tigers experienced COVID-19 issues.

Du Quoin and Harrisburg were quashed the same week after the Indians' program had a positive case. Left with three days to find a Week 5 opponent, the Bulldogs pivoted north and found a school in need.

Fairfield, whose game at Vienna-Goreville was canceled due to the Eagles' concerns about safety, agreed to travel on just over 24 hours' notice and won the game to punctuate its fourth straight unbeaten regular season.

There were a good number of schools who successfully navigated around the molecular gorilla and played a full schedule without interruption. Murphysboro was one of those, largely because Carter is good at following orders.

"I think the mandates were stronger last spring than they are now, because we don't have to wear masks outside," he said. "From a coaching standpoint, this is no different today than it was in the spring. We wear masks inside or on a bus, regardless of our vaccination status."

He continued: "We have 55 kids, so when you're talking with them, how do you get them all six feet apart where they can hear you? In the end, we're going to do what we're asked to do."

'Tighten your circle'

Anna-Jonesboro coach Brett Detering also managed to pilot his team through six uninterrupted games in the spring, going 3-3. That experience, along with a recent decision from Governor J.B. Pritzker that students will have to mask up indoors, has led to Detering issuing a directive to his players.

"Tighten your circle," he said. "You know kids like to be social at this age, but we've talked about the importance of making good decisions off the field. One bad decision could put you in quarantine and hurt the team."

For Detering and the Wildcats, there's another reason to play it safe. With just 31 players dressed out as of Aug. 11, just one positive test could impact the team in multiple ways, all of them bad. The absence of a key player could not only decide a game, but possibly a playoff spot.

So if your school's football coach seems cautious, perhaps a bit paranoid about a player feeling under the weather, he might have a good reason why.

"I just hope for everyone's sake, the fall season is able to be played without any hiccups," Kozuszek said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0