Bloomington-Normal Officials Association to induct four into Wayne Meece Hall of Fame

Kellar was the long-time Octavia and Ridgeview High School basketball coach who also retired in 2021. He won 668 games in his career, highlighted by a third-place finish in the 2015 Class 1A State Tournament.
Moberly was a long-time BNOA member who officiated for almost 35 years as a high school basketball official, working the IHSA boys state final three times, as well as for the IESA.
Studebaker umpired baseball at both the IHSA and IESA levels, working the state final multiple times for both organizations while a member of the BNOA.
The BNOA will recognize their membership award winners for the Allen Russell and Rory Hodgson Awards as well as the George Bailey Friend of the BNOA Award.
The association will also bestow the Presidential Recognition Award to Schooners restaurant for their support of the BNOA and its members.
Ridgeview's William Tinsley, left, Brady Cooper and head coach Rodney Kellar carry off the Mustangs' third-place trophy after defeating Forreston, 53-35, in the Class 1A state tournament Saturday in Peoria.
Ridgeview High School forward Luke Ward goes up for a layup as he is chased by Forreston guard Aaron Shelton on Saturday in the Class 1A state basketball third-place game at Carver Arena in Peoria. Ridgeview took third place, defeating Forreston 53-35.
Ridgeview forward Luke Ward pulls down a rebound against Forreston in Saturday's Class 1A state tournament third-place game in Peoria. Ward was among four underclassmen to regularly start for the Mustangs this season.
Ridgeview guard Tyler McCormick is congratulated by his coaches near the end of the Mustangs' third-place victory in the Class 1A state tournament Saturday. McCormick, a sophomore, is among four starters who the Mustangs will have back next season.
Ridgeview High School takes third place in the IHSA 1A state basketball tournament after defeating Forreston, Saturday, at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Ridgeview High School head coach Rodney Kellar admires the team's thrid place trophy after deafeating Forreston in the IHSA Class 1A third place game, Saturday, at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Ridgeview High School forward Austin Zielsdorf (24) flies past Forreston forward Markus Elder (33) in the IHSA Class 1A third place game, Saturday, at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Ridgeview High School guard Tyler McCormick (11) looks for an opening agaist Forreston guard Aaron Shelton in the IHSA Class 1A third place game, Saturday, at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Ridgeview High School guard Noah Young gets a step on Forreston guard Ethan Groom in the IHSA Class 1A third place game, Saturday, at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Ridgeview High School Forward Austin Zielsdorf (24) recovers a loose ball during his contest with Forreston in the 3rd place IHSA 1A game at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Ridgeview High School forward Luke Ward shoots a three over Forreston guard Aaron Shelton in the IHSA Class 1A third place game, Saturday, at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Ridgeview High School guard Tyler McCormick shoots for three against Forreston in the IHSA Class 1A third place game, Saturday, at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Ridgeview High School forward Austin Zielsdorf finds tough going against Forreston forward Marcus Elder in the IHSA Class 1A third place game, Saturday, at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Ridgeview High School guard Williams Tinsely receives his third place medal, Saturday, at Carver Arena in Peoria.
The Ridgeview High School team hoists its thrid place trophy after deafeating Forreston in the IHSA Class 1A third place game, Saturday, at Carver Arena in Peoria.
Ridgeview head boys basketball coach Rodney Kellar has a laugh with his team prior to their 2018 championship game against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the 107th McLean County Basketball Tournament at Shirk Center.