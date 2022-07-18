Bloomington-Normal Officials Association to induct four into Wayne Meece Hall of Fame

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal Officials Association will induct Steve Endsley, Rodney Kellar, Mark Moberly and Ken Studebaker into its Wayne Meece Hall of Fame during an Aug. 5 banquet.

Endsley retired as the Illinois Elementary Association's Executive Director in 2021 after serving for more than 30 years at the agency that oversees junior high athletics and activities in Illinois.

Kellar was the long-time Octavia and Ridgeview High School basketball coach who also retired in 2021. He won 668 games in his career, highlighted by a third-place finish in the 2015 Class 1A State Tournament.

Moberly was a long-time BNOA member who officiated for almost 35 years as a high school basketball official, working the IHSA boys state final three times, as well as for the IESA.

Studebaker umpired baseball at both the IHSA and IESA levels, working the state final multiple times for both organizations while a member of the BNOA.

The BNOA will recognize their membership award winners for the Allen Russell and Rory Hodgson Awards as well as the George Bailey Friend of the BNOA Award.

The association will also bestow the Presidential Recognition Award to Schooners restaurant for their support of the BNOA and its members.