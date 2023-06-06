Normal West High School’s Rileigh Morlock, Normal Community’s Ethan Eberle and Bloomington’s Adison Worthman have been named Big 12 Conference players of the year in their respective sports.

Morlock was selected softball Pitcher of the Year, Eberle baseball Pitcher of the Year and Worthman baseball Player of the Year for the third straight season.

Baseball

Worthman was joined by Purple Raiders teammates Trey Thompson, John Shuey and Tyler Dowling on the first team.

Also part of the first team were NCHS’ Eberle, Chase Wiese and Jacob O’Day and West’s Sam DesCarpentrie, Trent Durham, Blake Crancer and Jesse Courtney.

Second team picks included Ryan Theile, Troy McLeese and Riley Hendren of NCHS, BHS’ Zach Spidle and Miguel Espindola and West’s Will Strehl.

Securing honorable mention were Kaileb Hackman and Owen Cavanaugh of NCHS, Nick Haslett of West and Brady Alexander of BHS.

Softball

First-team selections were Eden Pressburger, Emily Kobel, Katie Poehlman, Emily McCandless and Morlock of West, NCHS’ Emma Conover, Carson Damery, Madison Ummel, Annika Brown and Tessa Bittner and BHS’ Kennedy Lovell and Reilly Vetter.

Earning second team spots were Kylee Anderson and Carlie Russell of NCHS, Emily Branson, Natalie Nenne and Braelyn Sauder of West and Brynn Hoder of BHS.

Danville’s Kaleah Bellik of Danville was named Player of the Year.

Soccer

Area first team selections were Mary Baker, Reese Anderson and Kylie Simonson of NCHS and Sophie Lampert, Mia Hefner and Paige Sprout of West.

Anderson, Lampert and Hefner were unanimous choices.

