Witzig, Cupples among area representatives named to IBCA Hall of Fame

WITZIG HOF

Normal Community head boys basketball coach Dave Witzig, shown here during the 2015 Class 4A Super-Sectional, is among the area representatives named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community High School coach Dave Witzig and former Normal West coach Brian Cupples are among those with Pantagraph area ties named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

There will be 10 area representatives in the induction ceremony on April 30 at Redbird Arena.

Witzig is included in the coaches category along with another former NCHS coach, Tom Cooper. Cupples, who also coached at Newark, Rantoul and Ottawa Marquette, is part of the career coaches category. 

Former Chenoa star Jim Jacobs, who later played at Evansville, is in the players category along with El Paso and Illinois Wesleyan graduate Cindy (Uphoff) McKinney.

Former Illinois State women's members Katie Broadway of Bethalto, Caryn (Brune) Goss of Rochelle and Joyce Gallagher of Buffalo Grove also are being inducted in the players category.

Rudy Klokkenga of Bloomington is being inducted in the Friends of Basketball division. 

Among the teams being inducted is the 2010 Central Catholic girls squad that won the Class 2A state title and finished with a 32-1 record.

