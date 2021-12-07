Witzig, Cupples among area representatives named to IBCA Hall of Fame

PANTAGRAPH STAFF
There will be 10 area representatives in the induction ceremony on April 30 at Redbird Arena.
Witzig is included in the coaches category along with another former NCHS coach, Tom Cooper. Cupples, who also coached at Newark, Rantoul and Ottawa Marquette, is part of the career coaches category.
Former Chenoa star Jim Jacobs, who later played at Evansville, is in the players category along with El Paso and Illinois Wesleyan graduate Cindy (Uphoff) McKinney.
Former Illinois State women's members Katie Broadway of Bethalto, Caryn (Brune) Goss of Rochelle and Joyce Gallagher of Buffalo Grove also are being inducted in the players category.
Rudy Klokkenga of Bloomington is being inducted in the Friends of Basketball division.
Among the teams being inducted is the 2010 Central Catholic girls squad that won the Class 2A state title and finished with a 32-1 record.
Photos: Normal West boys basketball takes on Normal Community at West
022021-blm-spt-3nchswest
Normal Community center Tyler Dwinal (23) goes after Normal West forward Davonte Crawford (3) as Crawford looks to make a pass during the first half at Normal West, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022021-blm-spt-2nchswest
Normal West guard Colton Cassady (34) gets a handle on the ball as Normal Community forward Zachary Cleveland (32) drives to the basket against Normal West forward Max Ziebarth (30) during first half action at Normal West, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Socially distant
Normal West guard Nick Rediger (11) tangles with Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) as Redd attempts to drive on the basket during the first half at Normal West, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022021-blm-spt-4nchswest
Normal Community center Tyler Dwinal (23) looks to shoot over Normal West forward Davonte Crawford (3) during the first half at Normal West, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022021-blm-spt-6nchswest
Normal West guard Jonathan Edmonson II attempts to drive past Normal Community guard Robert Brent (4) during the first half at Normal West, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022021-blm-spt-5nchswest
Normal West forward Max Ziebarth (30) and Normal Community forward Zachary Cleveland (32) fight for position under the hoop during the first half at Normal West, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022021-blm-spt-8nchswest
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) and Normal West guard Nick Rediger (11) fight for a rebound during the first half at Normal West, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022021-blm-spt-7nchswest
Normal West guard Nick Rediger (11) drives for a layup against Normal Community guards Justin Potts (11) and Robert Brent (4) during the first half at Normal West, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022021-blm-spt-10nchswest
Normal West center Corey Walker (33) faces off against Normal Community defenders as he attempts to drive on the basket during the first half at Normal West, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
022021-blm-spt-9nchswest
Normal Community forward Zachary Cleveland (32) goes up for a shot against Normal West defenders during the first half at Normal West in February. Cleveland announced Sunday he was committing to play for Division I Liberty.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
