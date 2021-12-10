Watch now: Ziebarth, Sluder help Normal West hold off Bloomington

 Skip to main content
Isaac Demonsthenes gets ready to shoot a free throw during Normal West's 71-61 victory over Bloomington on Friday night at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

 Jim Benson

BLOOMINGTON — Senior Max Ziebarth scored 21 points and junior Logan Sluder came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and add 16 points as Normal West downed Bloomington, 71-61, in a Big 12 Conference basketball game Friday night at Robert Frank Sports Complex.

BHS cut a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to 65-60 and missed two 3-point attempts before West sank six free throws in the last minute, five by Jonathan Edmonson, to clinch the win.

West, which improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, also received 13 points from Edmonson while Ziebarth grabbed 10 rebounds. The Wildcats beat BHS, 63-47, two weeks ago in the Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center.

The Raiders (1-6, 0-2) were led by junior Adam Beasley's 27 points. Sophomore Niko Newsome chipped in 17 points.

Jim Benson's 5 favorite stories from 2021

Sports reporter Jim Benson picks his most memorable stories from 2021. It wasn't a typical year with the pandemic still going strong when high school sports returned in January while no crowds were allowed at college events. Things began to return to normal in the fall and the cheers returned. Hope you enjoy a look back.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

