Watch now: Ziebarth, Sluder help Normal West hold off Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Senior Max Ziebarth scored 21 points and junior Logan Sluder came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and add 16 points as Normal West downed Bloomington, 71-61, in a Big 12 Conference basketball game Friday night at Robert Frank Sports Complex.

BHS cut a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to 65-60 and missed two 3-point attempts before West sank six free throws in the last minute, five by Jonathan Edmonson, to clinch the win.

West, which improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, also received 13 points from Edmonson while Ziebarth grabbed 10 rebounds. The Wildcats beat BHS, 63-47, two weeks ago in the Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center.

The Raiders (1-6, 0-2) were led by junior Adam Beasley's 27 points. Sophomore Niko Newsome chipped in 17 points.

