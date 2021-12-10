Watch now: Ziebarth, Sluder help Normal West hold off Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Senior Max Ziebarth scored 21 points and junior Logan Sluder came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and add 16 points as Normal West downed Bloomington, 71-61, in a Big 12 Conference basketball game Friday night at Robert Frank Sports Complex.
BHS cut a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to 65-60 and missed two 3-point attempts before West sank six free throws in the last minute, five by Jonathan Edmonson, to clinch the win.
West, which improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, also received 13 points from Edmonson while Ziebarth grabbed 10 rebounds. The Wildcats beat BHS, 63-47, two weeks ago in the Intercity Tournament at Shirk Center.
The Raiders (1-6, 0-2) were led by junior Adam Beasley's 27 points. Sophomore Niko Newsome chipped in 17 points.
This story will be updated.
Jim Benson's 5 favorite stories from 2021
Sports reporter Jim Benson picks his most memorable stories from 2021. It wasn't a typical year with the pandemic still going strong when high school sports returned in January while no crowds were allowed at college events. Things began to return to normal in the fall and the cheers returned. Hope you enjoy a look back.
It was back to the high school baseball and softball fields, a little later than usual, for players throughout the state. An added bonus came …
Injuries cut short the Illinois State basketball careers of Matt Chastain and Taylor Bruninga. Yet they remainder involved with the team and w…
Brothers Zack and Jake Tencza often lined up next to each other on Illinois Wesleyan's offense with Zack playing tight end and Jake at tackle.
Unbeaten Tri-Valley didn't expect to fall down 14-0 to Rockridge in a Class 2A first-round playoff football game. Behind the heroics of quarte…
Illinois State's hopes of winning a third straight Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title seemed gone when No. 1-seed Loyola won the firs…
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson