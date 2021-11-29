Watch now: Zach Cleveland leads Normal Community past BHS to capture Intercity title

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community High School needed a win to clinch the outright Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament title Monday night.

Bloomington didn't make it easy for the Ironmen.

BHS scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to cut NCHS' lead to eight at Shirk Center. The Ironmen's size then seemed to wear down the Raiders as Liberty recruit Zach Cleveland's 21 points and 10 rebounds paced NCHS to a 56-43 win to complete a 4-0 showing in the 50th edition of the tournament.

"I feel Bloomington got better every single game, and to watch them in the stands was different than playing them on the floor," said NCHS coach Dave Witzig. "They really played well tonight and were tough to defend. We have a veteran team and they have a young team, and they gave us a good game tonight."

Tyler Dwinal added 10 points and seven rebounds for NCHS. The Ironmen made 14 of 18 free throws and committed 15 turnovers.`

Adam Beasley paced the Raiders (1-3) with 15 points. BHS went 16 of 19 at the line and had 18 turnovers.

U High prevails

A 9-0 run from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth gave University High separation from Central Catholic and the Pioneers took a 44-38 victory.

U High (2-2), which turned a 23-22 deficit into a 31-23 lead with 6:55 left, received 10 points from junior forward Ty Minor.

Sophomore guard Cole Certa paced the Saints (0-4) with 17 points and seven rebounds.

