Watch now: Youthful Central Catholic sees bright future after super-sectional loss

SPRINGFIELD – The Central Catholic basketball team didn’t feel much like waiting.

Yet a senior-dominated Monticello group forced the Saints to look ahead Monday after the Sages prevailed 62-44 in the Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional at the Bank of Springfield Center.

No. 6-ranked Monticello, which advanced to Friday’s state semifinals in Champaign against Taylor Ridge Rockridge with a 32-3 record, starts five seniors and its first player off the bench also is a senior.

On the other, more youthful hand, Central Catholic starts two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman. The only senior on the roster, Dillin Henderson, is a key reserve.

“We didn’t want to keep talking about being young. At some point you just want to be a basketball player,” Saints coach Jason Welch said. “But the reality is a lot of those guys are coming back for at least another year.

"It’s going to hurt for a couple days. But when they reflect back on it, they’re going to get value in some of those lessons.”

The Saints started the season 0-5.

“I think the future is really bright,” said junior Chase Fisher. “If we work even harder than last offseason, we will definitely be back here and we’re going to go farther than we did this time.”

Fisher thought Monticello’s added experience “helped. But we just didn’t come out with as much energy as we had. It wasn’t our night and it went their way a lot.”

Welch believes even a losing super-sectional experience will be beneficial

"A loss is never fatal," he said. "We've got to learn from it, and I know this group will do that."

Certa held in check

Monticello assigned 5-foot-9 Ben Cresap to guard the 6-4 Certa, and Cresap did not let his shorter stature get in the way.

Certa, Central Catholic’s high-scoring sophomore, was held to 10 points, less than half his average. Certa was limited to three 3-point attempts and hit two.

“Ben is a great defender,” Certa said. “He did a good job.”

Spark off the bench

Central Catholic reserves outscored the Sages’ bench 13-8.

Freshman Will Vogel and junior Rem Lee scored six points each off the bench for the Saints.

Costly sequence

A Certa 3-pointer at the 2:18 mark of the third quarter pulled the Saints within 38-27. But a crushing end to the quarter took Central Catholic out of contention.

Ginalick scored on a drive with six seconds left. As the Saints tried to hustle down the floor for a final shot, Trevor Fox swiped the ball and banked in a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the buzzer to saddle the stunned Saints with a 46-27 deficit.

Free throw shortage

Neither team shot a first-half free throw.

In the second half, Monticello was 13 of 17 for 76.5 percent. The Saints were 5 of 8 for 62.5 percent.

