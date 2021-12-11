Watch now: Youth shows in University High loss to Chatham Glenwood

NORMAL – The process of learning on the job will occasionally be a frustrating one for the University High School basketball team.

“We are a young team,” U High coach Andrew McDowell said after Friday’s 51-42 Central State Eight Conference loss to Chatham Glenwood at U High Gymnasium. “All the guys who played for us, this is their first real varsity season. They are doing it with zero experience.”

The Pioneers (3-4 overall, 1-2 in league play) sliced a 10-point deficit through three quarters to five on 3-pointers from Jace Berndt and Mason Funk.

Glenwood (5-2, 3-1) responded with a pair of treys from Eli Curtis, and U High would not get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

"That kid, No. 10, has been in the conference before. He knows what it takes to win on the road in the Central State Eight,” said McDowell. “He made some really big shots for them down the stretch. It was us losing him at times or having our hands down on him.

“They are an experienced team that came into our place and earned the win. Credit to them.”

U High’s inexperience showed in its 14 turnovers.

“Offensively, we have simply got to execute better,” McDowell said. “I thought we had some untimely, unforced turnovers that cost us throughout the game.”

A 6-foot-5 junior, Funk topped U High with 19 points.

“It’s our defensive execution and our offensive execution,” said Funk. “We’ve got to get better. It’s early in the season. We’re just learning right now.”

Funk believes the Pioneers will have to work together to navigate the growing pains.

“It’s the first time for basically all of us playing varsity,” he said. “Everything is new for all of us. We’re trying to figure out how to play together as a team at the varsity level. As the season goes on, I hope we get better every day.”

Curtis connected on four second-half 3-pointers and paced Glenwood with 18 points. Josh Jones added 14 off the bench for the Titans.

“Defensively, we did a good job staying solid,” Glenwood coach Kody Kirkpatrick said. “They’ve got a lot of guys who can really shoot it. We did a good job closing out the shooters and not letting them get their feet set and feel comfortable.”

The Titans were effective penetrating, frequently drawing fouls on drives. That helped Glenwood survive 36 percent shooting from the field with 27 trips to the foul line (making 18) compared to U High’s 5 of 7 on free throws.

“As long as we can look in the mirror and acknowledge we’ve got to get better at valuing possession of the basketball and winning energy and hustle plays, I think we’ll be fine,” said McDowell.

Ty Minor grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for U High.

