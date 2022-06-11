Watch now: Winkler says farewell to coaching in IBCA all-star games

PONTIAC – No one who knows him would be surprised Matt Winkler coached to the very end Saturday at the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-star games.

Yet this time, the retiring 30-year boss of Fieldcrest High School basketball coached not only to the end of the game but to the end of an illustrious career.

“This is an awesome way to end my career,” Winkler said. “Just being here is quite an honor. It’s a good way to go out, it really is.”

Winkler’s Class 1A-2A North squad trimmed a 13-point deficit with six minutes remaining to four but the South hung on for a 113-105 win.

“The competitive juices started flowing again making that comeback,” said Winkler, an IBCA Hall of Famer who fashioned a 613-222 record at the Minonk-based school. “It’s tough letting go of this, to be honest. It’s bittersweet. To end here in the IBCA is a dream come true.”

Winkler bowed out with his Fieldcrest assistants – Kim Whittington and son Michael Winkler – on the North bench with him.

“I’m so blessed to end it with Coach Whittington, who I started with at Fieldcrest, and my son Michael,” Winkler said. “It’s truly a blessing. Thank God for all the blessings I have.”

Winkler also had Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Lane Thomann, a Heart of Illinois Conference rival, on his side. The Illinois-Springfield recruit was named North Most Valuable Player after leading all scorers with 24 points.

“It was great having Lane on our team,” said Winkler. “He just had an awesome game. I’m so glad to see him healthy again.”

Thomann missed much of his senior year after breaking his left wrist.

“I was pretty rarin’ to go. I was just ready to get back out there playing organized basketball again, playing as hard as I can and getting after it,” Thomann said. “I knew this was my last one. I was going to leave it out there. I feel like I did my best and happened to get MVP and I’m thankful for that.”

Winkler and Thomann, who hit five 3-pointers and threw down a dunk, share a mutual respect.

“Whenever we play Fieldcrest, he would come up and talk to me,” said Thomann. “So I feel like I know him a little bit. I feel like he’s always liked me.”

The victorious South received 10 points from El Paso-Gridley’s Asa Smith and eight from Eureka’s Trevor Heffren.

“It was a great experience being able to play with Trevor. We’re good buddies,” said Smith, an Illinois Wesleyan recruit. “We’ve been battling each other since fifth grade. To finally be able to be on his team was pretty special and kind of brought everything back together in our final high school game.”

The North also received 14 points from Wes Hunt of Peoria Christian, 12 from Dylan Arnett of DePaul College Prep, 11 each from Marengo’s Matthew Volkening and Denniko Powe of Kewanee. Lexington’s Ben Peacock chipped in nine.

Saxton Hoepker of Nashville nabbed South MVP honors with 15 points. Blake Kimball of Tolono Unity had 12, Brady Moore of Breese Central and Cobden’s Elliot Lowndes 11 apiece and Murphysboro’s Calvon Clemons 10.

Leadership Awards went to Arnett and Kimball.

South girls prevail

Area players Naomi Elliott and Kayla Peterson of University High, Ella Goodrich of Fieldcrest and Clinton’s Mallory Cyrulik were on the winning side as the South downed the North 98-75 in the 1A-2A girls game.

The South led 46-37 at halftime and stretched that advantage to 76-52 with 11:04 remaining.

“It was our last kind of rodeo so we just decided to have some fun,” Elliott said. “We just gave it our all. We all had that same energy and made sure we were loud cheering on our team.”

Elliott, who is bound for Illinois Central, had six points and fellow U High graduate Peterson two. Cyrulik scored seven points and Goodrich two.

“I was really excited,” said Cyrulik, who will play at Parkland. “I didn’t think it would be as fun as it was, but I had a blast.”

South MVP Jillian Hamilton of Pana topped her team with 15 points. Paris’ Katelyn Littleton added 13 and Bella Dudley of Shiloh Tri-County and Greenfield’s Alexis Pohlman 10 each.

Olympia’s Taylor Nowaskie contributed seven points to the North effort. MVP Mikayla Huffine of Rockford Lutheran registered 14 points, Winnebago’s Miyah Brown 13 and Princeville’s Caitlyn Thole 10.

Elliott earned the South’s Leadership Award with Huffine netting the same honor for the North.

