Watch now: University High puts clamps on Dee-Mack to capture Class 2A regional title

NORMAL — Deer Creek-Mackinaw scored three baskets in the first quarter of Friday's Class 2A University High Girls Regional championship game and trailed the host Pioneers, 8-6.

It would take the Chiefs the next two quarters to get three more.

"We definitely wanted to make sure we were defending the ball," said U High senior guard Naomi Elliott. "I feel like defense is where it starts, really. That's where we got our energy."

The fifth-seeded Pioneers put on a defensive clinic in rolling past No. 9 Dee-Mack, 50-29, at U High Gym.

The win was U High's ninth in its last 10 games, improving its record to 17-16. The Pioneers advanced to Tuesday's IVC Sectional semifinal against No. 1 Sherrard at Chillicothe.

"When you're in a tough conference (the Central State Eight) like we are, you see good athletes and good competition every night. We just hadn't matured yet," said U High coach Laura Sellers. "Those games where we struggled early ended up paying off today. We want to be playing our best basketball in February and we have been playing a little bit of our best basketball."

U High's defense has gotten progressively better each game in the regional. The Pioneers opened with a 63-46 win over Peoria Heights and then bottled up Central Catholic in a 57-37 semifinal victory.

Balanced scoring was another key for U High on Friday. No one scored in double figures, with seniors Bree Cordray and Adriana Crabtree leading the way with nine points each. Elliott and senior Kayla Petersen scored eight points each, while sophomore Kari Merriweather had seven.

"We're all obliged to playing together," said Cordray. "Our offense is built on swinging the ball and opening the gaps, breaking down the defense and getting good shots. That comes with great teamwork."

Elliott dished out five assists, while Cordray had three. Petersen grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

"Definitely defense has been the key and playing together," said Elliott. "We had some bumps in the road, but we're definitely coming together as a team and just making sure we're all playing together."

Dee-Mack held a 4-3 lead early before U High went ahead at the end of the first quarter. After that, the Pioneers scored the first nine points of the second quarter to take control.

Merriweather's short jumper with four seconds left in the first half gave the Pioneers a 25-11 lead at the break.

Freshman Lexi Cottingham's 3-pointer late in the third quarter helped Dee-Mack close the gap to 30-18 heading into the fourth quarter. Cottingham's 12-foot jumper cut the deficit to 12 again at 39-27 with 3:37 left before U High ended the game on an 11-2 run thanks to sinking 9 of 10 free throws.

Cottingham paced Dee-Mack (21-13) with nine points.

"We were just timid, and that's not typically us," said Dee-Mack coach Joni Nightingale. "Kudos to U High for fantastic defense. It's not like our girls not to be confident and look for it. Something that didn't change is no one works harder than these (Dee-Mack) kids. You can't convince me otherwise."

Even though U High had an 8-15 record on Jan. 20, Cordray wasn't discouraged.

"Us as seniors came together and put in the leadership and said, 'Hey, at the beginning of the season it wasn't necessarily going our way,'" she said. "We wanted to come out hard and tough. We knew our potential. We knew what we were capable of. We just put in the work."

It would take three more wins for U High to get to the state tournament at Redbird Arena. Elliott believes that is a real possibility.

Sellers wasn't ready to proclaim that. But she knows what it will take to get there.

"In our program we want team defense and team contributions," she said. "When we play solid defense and get contributions from a lot of people, I think we're hard to beat. That's what we did tonight."

