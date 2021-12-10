Watch now: University High can't catch Glenwood

NORMAL – The University High basketball team pulled within five points in the fourth quarter, but Chatham Glenwood regained control for a 51-42 Central State Eight Conference victory Friday at U High Gymnasium.

“Offensively, we have simply got to execute better,” Pioneers coach Andrew McDowell said. “I thought we had some untimely, unforced turnovers that cost us throughout the game.”

U High dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league play. Mason Funk topped the Pioneers with 19 points.

Eli Curtis connected on four second-half 3-pointers and paced Glenwood (5-2, 3-1) with 18 points. Josh Jones added 14 off the bench for the Titans.

Ty Minor grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for U High.

