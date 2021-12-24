Watch now: Top teams, players galore in State Farm Holiday Classic girls divisions

NORMAL — As Dave Feeney surveys the Large School Girls division in the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Normal Community High School coach gets a little blurry eyed.

"It's a great field and great chance for us to get better," said Feeney, whose 11-1 squad is the No. 2 seed. "There were several years where you kind of go into the tournament where you think, 'If we do this we can make a run.' Not that I don't think we can, but we are going to be tested every night."

The tournament, which returns after being canceled last year because of the pandemic, begins Monday. The Large School Girls will have first-round games at Bloomington High School with the Small School Girls playing at NCHS.

The tourney continues through Thursday's conclusion at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

NCHS was supposed to open against Plainfield North, but received a first-round bye when the Tigers dropped out because of COVID-19 issues late last week. Thus, the Iron will face the winner of Chicago Mother McAuley (7-5) against Wheaton Warrenville South (6-5) on Tuesday at NCHS.

Both 16-team girls divisions pack plenty of standout teams and star quality players.

Morton, which is ranked No. 2 in the Class 3A state rankings, is the top seed for the Large School Girls. NCHS, which is No. 8 in the Class 4A poll, is followed by Mundelein Carmel and Geneseo, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.

The Small School Girls features the two top-ranked teams in the state. Winnebago, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, is the top seed with Brimfield, No. 1 in Class 1A, second. Third-seeded Paris is No. 3 in Class 2A with St. Joseph-Ogden the fourth seed.

NCHS is searching for its first Holiday Classic title since 2003. The Iron began the season with an eight-game winning streak before being flattened, 56-23, at Peoria Notre Dame on Dec. 11.

Feeney said NCHS played that game without starting point guard Sophie Feeney, his daughter. Notre Dame also made seven straight 3-point shots.

"We were coming off a great win over Rock Island where we exerted a lot of energy, and we did not come in with the same focus at Peoria Notre Dame and they played great. They were phenomenal," said Feeney. "They jumped on us, and we didn't really respond. I thought it was a great lesson for all of us, coaches included. We have to be locked in because we were not at that game, and we got embarrassed."

NCHS' balanced scoring attack is led by Karleigh Creasey (11.5 points per game), one of its two seniors, and sophomore Giana Rawlings (10.8 ppg). Another sophomore, Olivia Corson, contributes 9.4 points and team highs of 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

Feeney hopes junior guard Lauren Hlava, who injured her wrist last week and missed two games, will be able to return for the tournament.

"We'll be tested every single part of it (the tourney). That's what you want," said Feeney. "It's a great chance for us to find out about ourselves heading into what we hope is the second half of the season."

After COVID-19 canceled last year's tournament, Feeney knows his young team is excited to participate. Most of the squad wasn't on the varsity two years ago.

He also noted the Iron already have played more games this season (12) than they did in the abbreviated spring season (11).

"It's a great reminder to us to not take anything for granted and appreciate all of this because you never know, and so many kids in the past they would love to get this experience and they didn't," he said.

Morton, which won the Large School title in 2019, comes in 10-1. The Potters are led by 6-foot-1 forward Katie Krupa, a Harvard recruit. Bloomington (6-6) is Morton's first-round opponent Monday.

Tourney newcomer Carmel (9-3) features a set of Twin Towers in 6-5 junior Jordan Wood and 6-4 senior Grace Sullivan. Wood has committed to Michigan State while Sullivan signed with Bucknell.

Geneseo (12-0) is led by 5-10 senior guard Kammie Ludwig, who has signed with Providence. The Maple Leafs face 13th-seeded Normal West (4-9) on Monday.

A team to watch could be No. 6 Washington (9-3), which lost by one to Morton and six to NCHS. The Panthers feature 6-foot junior forward Claire McDougall, who has committed to Bradley.

Champaign Centennial was a late addition to the field after Kankakee opted out because of COVID-19 protocols.

Winnebago (13-0) is playing in its first Holiday Classic. The Indians have won nine games by at least 30 points, with their closest call a 41-39 victory over Rolling Meadows. Senior Miyah Brown, who topped 1,000 career points as a sophomore, has signed with Bellarmine.

Brimfield (10-1), which finished second in 2019 to University High, has only lost to Morton. Ella Lune, a 6-foot senior forward, has signed with Eastern Illinois.

St. Joseph-Ogden (8-3) faces U High (3-8), the No. 13 seed, in the first round. Central Catholic (6-4) is seeded No. 10 and meets No. 7 Rock Falls (7-4) on Monday.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.