Watch now: Top-seed Fieldcrest wins and more from the McClean County Tournament

EUREKA — It wasn't like Fieldcrest High School needed any extra motivation. Winning its first McLean County Girls Basketball Tournament championship has been atop the Knights' wish list all season.

Yet when Fieldcrest began the tourney Monday, they had something else to play for.

"We came her to win for Coach Neally," said Fieldcrest junior point guard Ashlyn May.

With assistant coach Isaiah Tubbs taking over for head coach Mitch Neally, Fieldcrest rolled like it has much of the season. May's 20 points led the Knights to a 49-21 victory against No. 8 Lexington in a quarterfinal game at Eureka College's Christine Bonati Bollwinkle Arena and Convocation Center.

Tubbs said Neally tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. But Neally is expected to be back Thursday when Fieldcrest (21-1) faces No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal game at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

"He let me know ahead of time and helped get me prepared for it," said Tubbs.

What wasn't different was May running the show on the court. The junior guard scored all of her team's points in the first quarter as the Knights took a 10-4 lead.

"It definitely was different (without Neally) because we had to adjust to change," said May. "But I all think we did a great job with it."

The Knights won their first 19 games until suffering a 48-44 loss at Eureka on Jan. 10.

"Definitely after losing to Eureka we have a little fire underneath us," said May. "It shows we are a team that can be beat and we have to pick up after that. We proved that in our response to that loss."

Haley Carver sank three 3-pointers and added 11 points for Fieldcrest. Faith Keagle led Lexington with seven points.

Dee-Mack hangs on

Points were difficult to come by in the fourth quarter, but Deer Creek-Mackinaw did enough to hold off No. 5 El Paso-Gridley, 35-30.

The Chiefs (13-9) had only two baskets in the fourth quarter, but defensively held EPG to one basket. Both teams also struggled at the line in the last eight minutes, combining to go 6 of 15 including missing the front end of the one-and-bonus three times.

"They played us a lot tighter this time," said Dee-Mack head coach Joni Nightingale, whose team took a 43-34 victory over the Titans on Dec. 6. "We had more success offensively the last time. Our girls always give maximum defensive effort, super gritty and hard working. That wasn't any different tonight."

Addison Swadinsky paced Dee-Mack with 11 points. Senior guard Jordyn Cannon's 13 points paced EPG.

Dee-Mack hasn't played Fieldcrest yet this season. The Chiefs know their task Thursday will be difficult.

"We have the advantage of not being expected to win here," said Nightingale. "We're going to come out and be super gritty on defense, look for the girl with a hot hand and hope things go our way."

Rumbold lifts Tremont

Junior guard Whitney Rumbold scored 23 points as No. 2-seeded Tremont fought back a challenge from No. 10 Tri-Valley before the Turks pulled away for a 54-39 victory.

Tri-Valley closed the gap to 41-35 as Izabelle Hasselbring sank two free throws with 4:03 left. But Tremont's Madison Edwards made a jumper from the wing before Rumbold's three-point play and two free throws finally gave the Turks some breathing room.

"We're always looking to get her the ball. Other teams know we're trying to get her the ball," said Tremont coach Justin Wahls of Rumbold. "She's a double-digit scorer and double-digit rebounder. Her motor never quits. She's just as good, if not better, a defensive player than offensive player."

Tremont (17-5) also received 13 points from Erin Pulliam.

Sophomore Kelsey Bartley paced Tri-Valley with 14 points.

The win advanced Tremont into Thursday's 8 p.m. semifinal at Shirk Center against Eureka. The Turks dropped 50-45 decision to Eureka on Dec. 6.

"The goal is always to make it to Illinois Wesleyan," said Wahls. "We haven't done it in a long time. Taking care of business tonight got us there."

Eureka survives

Third-seeded Eureka, which is going for its fifth straight title, found itself in a battle with No. 6 Ridgeview before junior standout Ellie Cahill came to the rescue as the Hornets pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 56-38 victory in the day's final game.

Cahill's three straight layups, the last which turned into a three-point play, turned a 23-19 deficit into a 26-23 lead with 2:34 left in the third quarter. Eureka (18-5) didn't trail again.

"Let's be honest, Ridgeview is not a sixth seed. That's what happened this year," said Eureka coach Jerry Prina. "They, like us, has had some injuries and they're fortunate to be back at full strength. They're going to make a big postseason run, I guarantee you that. I got to see them Saturday and I was worried. They have too many weapons that can beat you."

Cahill finished with 26 points. She went 11 of 14 at the line. Shyann Knapp added 10 points for the Hornets.

"I'm really pleased with our effort of attacking the basket tonight and defensively I thought we did a great job in the second half of getting rebounds against a bunch of trees," said Prina.

Ridgeview, which used a 13-0 run at the end of the first half to take a 19-15 lead, was led by Peyton Rinkenberger with 15 points.

