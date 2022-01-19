Watch now: Takeaways from McLean County/HOIC Tournament

BLOOMINGTON — The seeding meetings for the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament have proven extremely accurate.

The top four seeds have advanced to the semifinals on both the girls and boys side of the bracket.

The girls go first on Thursday at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center with top seed Fieldcrest (21-1) tangling with No. 4 Deer Creek-Mackinaw (13-9) at 6:30 p.m.

Fieldcrest and standout junior Ashlyn May welcome back head coach Mitch Neally from COVID-19 quarantine. Assistant coach Isaiah Tubbs was in charge for the Knights' 49-21 quarterfinal win over Lexington on Monday at Eureka College.

In Thursday's second game, second seed Tremont (17-5) faces No. 3 Eureka (18-5) at 8 p.m. in a matchup of two more skilled juniors.

Whitney Rumbold scored 23 points for the Turks in a quarterfinal triumph over Tri-Valley, and Eureka's Ellie Cahill has already reached the 1,000-point career milestone.

The Hornets, who are the only team to defeat Fieldcrest this season, downed Ridgeview in the quarters.

Underclassmen to watch

Eureka sophomore Trevor Heffren is the top scorer for the Hornets and finished with 28 point and 13 rebounds against Tremont.

Fieldcrest sophomore Connor Reichman came off the bench to top the Knights with 15 points in the quarterfinal loss to Flanagan-Cornell.

"He started dressing varsity before the season started," Fieldcrest coach Matt Winkler said. "He does a good job. He's a good left-hander who drives the ball well. He's probably one of our best shooters."

Heyworth is encouraged by the potential of sophomores 6-foot-7 Nick Feather and 6-3 Alex Maas.

"I think the future is bright," said Hornets coach Lyndon Jason.

EPG has a senior core but freshman Micah Meiss has earned a starting spot and had 10 points in the quarterfinals.

Eureka girls chase history

After the pandemic canceled the 2021 tournament, Eureka resumes its quest for history in the girls event.

The Hornets are seeking an unprecedented fifth straight championship.

Ridgeview (1991-94) and EPG (2011-14) have won four straight times in a tournament that began in 1981.

New boys winner assured

Whichever team emerges from the boys semifinals to win the championship, it will be the first title in more than 10 years.

EPG's last crown was won in 2011 and LeRoy's in 1995. Eureka and Flanagan-Cornell have never won the tournament that began allowing teams from outside McLean County into the field in the early 2000s.

The tournament also served as the HOIC Tournament for the first time in 2007.

Scrappy Falcons

Flanagan-Cornell features an all-senior starting lineup with no one taller than 6-0.

"We've been hanging our hat on defense the last month and a half," Falcons coach Brian Yoder said. "William (Weber) does a heckuva job defending (inside). We don't play a post player, but I don't think anybody does anymore."

To bye or not to bye

Although no top four seeds were knocked off in the quarterfinals, lower seeded boys teams Fieldcrest and Tremont had fine starts in Saturday play-in games at El Paso and the Turks nearly upset Eureka on Wednesday.

"I think a bye is great at times, but it also can work against you a little bit," EPG coach Nathaniel Meiss said after his team's quarterfinal triumph over Heyworth. "They got one under their belt and get those County Tournament jitters out of the way, and then we kind of still have those jitters."

Vinny to the rescue

Players and officials were at a momentary loss during the Flanagan-Cornell vs. Fieldcrest game Tuesday when the game ball was deflected underneath the Shirk Center south stands in the first quarter.

That's when scoreboard operator Vinny Mangina emerged from behind the scorer's bench and wrangled his way through the bleacher supports to retrieve the basketball.

Strangely enough, the ball played hide and seek again in the second quarter under the seating at Shirk's other end. This time, it was close enough for Weber to reach in and bring it back into play.

Sharp contrast

Monday's busy day at Shirk Center provided differing attendance philosophies.

The 2 p.m. Illinois Wesleyan men's game against Elmhurst featured access limited to six people each per player on each roster. Also permitted to attend were IWU faculty, staff and students with university identification.

The evening's McLean County/HOIC quarterfinals had no attendance restrictions.

