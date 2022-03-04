Watch now: Takeaways from a long, emotional day for Fieldcrest girls basketball

NORMAL – With all reasonable hope for victory gone, Ella Goodrich bumped into Pana’s Jillian Hamilton for a foul to stop the clock with 6.5 seconds in the Class 2A State Tournament’s third-place game Thursday at Redbird Arena.

The Fieldcrest girls basketball team hadn’t surrendered all day, and Goodrich wasn’t about to start now.

“This team never gives up,” said Goodrich, the Knights' only senior starter. “This is the most hard working team. We have the most heart and grit. It showed in the first and second game. We were down by a lot and we came back.”

In strangely similar games, No. 6-ranked Fieldcrest dropped an afternoon semifinal contest to No. 1 Winnebago 51-47 before falling to No. 2 Pana 49-45 for third.

“That’s the kind of fight these girls have,” said Knights coach Mitch Neally, whose team trailed Winnebago by 22 at halftime and Pana by 13 in the fourth quarter. “We’re not a very deep team and to continue to fight no matter the circumstances these past two games says a lot about their character. I am very, very proud of them.”

As Fieldcrest set a school record for wins in a 34-4 season, here are six other takeaways from 64 minutes of basketball that ended for the Knights at 10:35 p.m.

No rest for the weary

Fieldcrest has leaned heavily on its starting five of Goodrich, Ashlyn May, Kaitlin White, Carolyn Megow and Haley Carver all season. That did not change Thursday.

Goodrich received a mere 54 seconds of bench time over two games. Carver sat out for 2:46, May 3:23 and White 3:38.

Reserve Aliah Celis did play for 17:14 against Pana and contributed two points, two rebounds, one steal and drew a charge.

Waving goodbye

With only Goodrich graduating from the starting lineup, the Fieldcrest future appears bright. May, Megow and Carver are juniors and White a sophomore.

“I’m definitely sad, but these girls worked so hard on the court I can’t even be sad,” Goodrich said after the Winnebago game. “They gave everything they had during that game. I’m proud. I can’t wait to come back next year and watch them because I know they’ll do good.”

Making an impact

Postgame tears quickly turned to smiles among the Fieldcrest contingent as the clock closed in on 11 p.m.

“They gave a lot of joy to me, their teammates and this community,” said Neally. “When you coach, you want to make an impact on people. I hope I made an impact on them. One thing I know for a fact is they made an impact on their teammates and these fans.”

Neally was particularly touched by a conversation with a Fieldcrest fan.

“I had one gal come up to me and say ‘my daughter saw your girls play and went outside and started playing basketball.’ That’s when you know you’ve made an impact on people,” the Fieldcrest coach said.

“It might not have been the outcome we wanted. But to come home with a nice trophy like that, I’m not going to complain too much. I definitely enjoyed this day. It was a long day. I tried to make the most of every minute of it.”

White shines

Fieldcrest sophomore Kaitlin White had a huge day with 20 points against Winnebago and 16 versus Pana, both team highs.

White also was 8 of 13 from 3-point range, grabbed 14 rebounds and recorded five steals.

May denied twice

May appeared to score twice on drives in the final minute of the Pana game. But both times the basket that would have brought the Knights within two points was negated.

First, a foul on May was ruled to have occurred before she went into the act of shooting. Then, May was called for a charge as she found the bucket again.

Pressing Pana

Not only were the Knights operating on two and a half hours less rest than Pana in the third place game, the Panthers employed a fullcourt press the entire game.

“We knew going into this game they pressed and we would have to push through,” Goodrich said. “We had so much adversity. We were stretching for 10 minutes trying to get ready to go. We were eating gondolas and healthy food trying to prepare ourselves the best we could. You could see we were a little tired.”

