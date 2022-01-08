Watch now: Takeaways from a family reunion/basketball game in Eureka

EUREKA – Tim Meiss called the evening “hard” and “emotional.”

El Paso-Gridley High School basketball coach Nathaniel Meiss said his father “knew what he was getting himself into.”

After 36 years as Eureka’s coach, Tim Meiss is a volunteer assistant for his son at EPG.

Friday was part family reunion and part Heart of Illinois Conference showdown as EPG rallied from an early deficit to defeat Eureka, 55-46.

Here are more takeaways from a special evening of small-town basketball.

Tim Meiss in purple

Wearing a purple shirt instead of the green he donned for so long as Eureka coach, Tim Meiss had an unusual experience as a visiting coach.

“I spent a lot of time in this gym, but never on that end of the bench,” he said. “I’m glad for us we won, and I’m sad for Eureka.”

Nathaniel Meiss, who played at Eureka for his father, also felt the strangeness of the evening.

“One of our guys asked him if he had ever been in this locker room. He said one time maybe to look for an air pump,” said Nathaniel. “I said ‘Dad, it’s going to get a lot weirder so trust me.”

Familiar face

The new Eureka head coach is Aaron Dohner, a 16-year assistant to Tim Meiss and the husband of Lena, Tim’s daughter and Nathaniel’s sister.

“It’s a special time for our family. We were able to be together and be able to compete like this,” Tim said. “Aaron was my assistant coach for a long time and he’s my son-in-law. You ache for them when they lose. But it feels good when we win.”

Admiration for Asa

EPG senior Asa Smith led his team with 20 points and five assists. He connected on two 3-pointers, scored off drives into the lane and set up teammate Jake Funk for layups with dump off passes.

“That’s just a hard action to guard. Asa’s able to penetrate, you get that help to come and that’s tough,” said Dohner. “Asa did a good job being under control. He either made the right shot or the right pass every time, and that’s tough to deal with.”

Funk contributed 19 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Tyler Heffren’s game

Eureka's Tyler Heffren looked every bit the part of one of the Pantagraph area’s top sophomores with 24 points for the Hornets. Senior brother Trevor Heffren added 10.

“I’m really proud of the way they (the Titans) dug in against two of the best offensive players around,” Nathaniel Meiss said of the Heffrens.

Friendly rivalry

Smith said the Titans were able to focus despite the emotion involved on both sides.

“We put it all aside,” said the 6-foot-3 guard. “I’ve got friends (on Eureka). Trevor Heffren is one of my good friends. When we’re on the basketball court we’re very competitive so we just go at each other.”

Keeping track

The Eureka pep band gleefully placed four number threes on the back wall of the gym as the Hornets tossed in four early 3-pointers.

As the EPG defense stiffened, the band applied just two more threes the rest of the game.

Taking the trophy

The win not only put EPG at 5-0 in the HOIC but also allowed the Titans to take home the McLean County/HOIC Tournament traveling trophy.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

