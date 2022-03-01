Watch now: Strong second half sends Central Catholic to 2A sectional victory

STANFORD – After a fantastic first quarter and a forgettable second, the Central Catholic High School basketball team found the smooth path it sought Tuesday at the Class 2A Olympia Sectional.

That road transported the Saints to a strong finish and a 58-46 semifinal victory over Auburn.

“When you’re in the sectional you’re playing good people, and they’re not going to go away easy,” said Central Catholic coach Jason Welch, whose team led 19-3 in the first quarter but just 25-24 at halftime. “Our kids came out (for the second half) with the right approach. They worked hard and continued to do what we talked about.”

The Saints advanced to 19-15 and will take on the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal pitting Maroa-Forsyth against Quincy Notre Dame in Friday's 7 p.m. championship game.

Central Catholic seized control with a 15-5 surge to open the second half as Chase Fisher scored seven of his 12 points.

“Once we started sharing it and moving it and the defense dictated terms, things go better,” Welch said.

Auburn (22-11) pulled within 45-39 on a Nathan Barth fourth quarter 3-pointer. But Central Catholic’s Cole Certa rebounded his own missed 3-point attempt for a basket and followed with a made 3-pointer for a 50-39 margin.

The Saints’ Colin Hayes sealed the outcome on a dunk with 1:17 left that boosted the Central Catholic advantage to 56-44.

“They were trying to help (on perimeter shooters) and weren’t doubling down as much on me,” said Hayes, a 6-foot-6 sophomore who led all scorers with 18 points.

Certa finished with 15 points and Treyton Eller 11.

“They are a heckuva team. They’re hitting shots, they’re big and long and athletic,” Auburn coach Seth McCoy said. “We expended so much energy to get back (in the second quarter), we kind of ran out of gas in the second half to make that second push to come back at them.”

Spencer Rikas paced Auburn, which was appearing in its first sectional since 2004, with 14 points. Barth added 11.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

