Watch now: State Farm Holiday Classic brackets released

Normal Community High School is the top seed in the Large School Boys bracket and the No. 2 seed in the Large School Girls tournament for the 42nd annual State Farm Holiday Classic.

The 64-team tournament takes place Dec. 27-30 at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center and NCHS, Normal West and Bloomington high schools.

At the time of seeding on Dec 10, nine teams were undefeated and 30 had two or fewer losses. The tournament field sported a combined winning percentage of .612.

Rock Island is the second seed in Large School Boys with East St. Louis third and Wheaton Warrenville South fourth. NCHS was ranked seventh in the first Associated Press Class 4A state rankings, while East St. Louis was fourth and Rock Island sixth in 3A.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin is the top Small School Boys seed with St. Joseph-Ogden second, El Paso-Gridley third and Aurora Christian fourth.

Sacred Heart-Griffin is ranked fourth in 2A with St. Joseph-Ogden 10th in 2A and Aurora Christian ninth in 1A.

Morton (ranked second in 3A) is the No. 1 Large School Girls seed. Second seed NCHS is ranked eighth in 4A. Mundelein Carmel is the third seed with Geneseo both seeded fourth and ranked fourth in the 3A poll.

The Small School Girls tournament features the No. 1 ranked team in 2A in Winnebago and 1A in Brimfield. Winnebago is the top seed with Brimfield second.

Paris, ranked third in 2A, is the third seed with St. Joseph-Ogden fourth.

Full tournament brackets can be found at theclassic.org.

At Pontiac

Chicago Curie is the top seed for the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament, which will run Dec. 28-30.

Chicago Simeon is seeded second, New Trier third and Chicago Heights Bloom fourth.

Curie is tied for fourth in the AP's Class 4A rankings, while New Trier is sixth. Simeon is No. 1 in 3A.

The area is represented in the tournament by Bloomington and the host Indians.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.