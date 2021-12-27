Watch now: St. Joseph-Ogden's Ty Pence drawing recruiting buzz and more from the Classic

NORMAL — The crowd was larger than expected for a 10:30 a.m. first-round holiday tournament game Monday at Normal West High School.

Ty Pence is getting used to all the attention.

"The games are actually kind of my getaway," said the St. Joseph-Ogden standout 6-foot-6 junior guard. "My coaches and teammates help me prepare and put that all to the side. It's just been going good."

Pence, whose recruiting offers include Illinois and Illinois State, delivered 19 points as the fourth-seeded and undefeated Spartans survived an upset bid by No. 13 Tri-Valley to notch a 51-45 victory in a State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys game.

"That had a freshman game feel for a while," said SJO coach Kiel Duval, whose team improved to 10-0. "Our energy and effort was not there from all our guys."

Pence needed 24 points before Monday to reach 1,000 in his Spartan career. He figures to get that early during Tuesday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal game against No. 7 Quincy Notre Dame at Shirk Center.

Those watching Pence for the first time Monday had to be impressed. He didn't force many shots, going 7 of 16 from the field and 4 of 9 from outside the arc. Pence showed his ball-handling prowess and made a couple nifty passes to wide-open teammates while also grabbing six rebounds and blocking two shots.

"Going into this season I really worked on keeping my shot consistent and getting stronger because those two things are going to help me in the long run," said Pence.

Duval said the Spartans already have seen plenty of different defenses intended to slow down Pence.

Tri-Valley used some zone later in the game, but mostly played Pence man-to-man except the Vikings switched, which Duval said most opponents haven't done.

"He's a really good passer and finds his teammates. He does a lot of other things for us," said Duval. "We expect him to rebound every game and have him handle the ball at times. He doesn't force a lot. We try to run our offense through him and, at least, give him a couple looks each possession. We know he's either going to find a guy who is open, try to get a lot of attention or get a good look."

Pence made his first official recruiting visit a couple weeks ago to Iowa State when the Cyclones played Iowa.

He isn't sure if he will take any other visits during the season, preferring to focus on the Spartans' campaign.

"I'm looking for a place where I can spend the next four years of my life," he said. "I want to have a good relationship with my coaches and teammates and I also want to play, too."

Pence believes he won't make a decision until after his AAU summer season with Midwest Prospect Academy ends. His other high-major offers are from Wake Forest and Butler while Bradley, UIC and Western Illinois also have offered.

"I have a while to decide," he said. "I'm still looking for a place that totally feels like home, and I think later on that will come to me."

Duval said the biggest thing Pence has done this season is develop a mindset of how to react when he sees a double-team coming his way.

"Now that he's seen every defense that you can possibly imagine, he knows how to adjust and play out of it," said Duval. "He knows how to play out of double teams and lead guys that, if I get trapped here, there is where you need to go."

Calvary Christian steps up

Calvary Christian coach Jason Wingate was walking on a beach in Destin, Florida, during a family vacation last week, when he got an unexpected call asking if the Knights would like to play in the State Farm Holiday Classic.

"How do you turn that down?" he asked.

Wingate called his team to make sure everyone could participate after Fieldcrest pulled out because of COVID-19 protocols. The Knights, a private school in Normal with an enrollment of 48, made their tourney debut Monday against No. 1 seed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

"We'll have our work cut out for us," said Wingate, who was correct as the Cyclones handed Calvary a 79-32 defeat.

Calvary dropped to 6-5 with the loss. The Knights aren't worried what it might be when they leave, either. Calvary faces Winnebago at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirk Center.

"This is a tournament they've come to themselves and watched the teams throughout the years," said Wingate. "To get the opportunity to get play in Shirk Center is something even though we're going to take our bumps, I told my son (Matthew, a senior on the team) he'll look back in 5-10 years and think it's a really cool experience."

Tidbits

Rock Island senior Amarion Nimmers scored 32 points as the Rocks turned back Joliet Central, 69-60, in a Large School Boys game at Shirk Center

Chicago Brother Rice played without its coach, Bobby Frasor, on the sidelines. The former North Carolina guard is out for the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. Brother Rice beat Mahomet-Seymour, 68-39, in a Large School Boys game.

