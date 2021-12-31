Watch now: Simeon dumps Curie, other takeaways from the Pontiac Holiday Tournament

PONTIAC – Chicago Curie High School’s pressure defense makes most basketball teams wilt.

Chicago Simeon was not most teams on Thursday.

No. 2 seed Simeon frequently made No. 1 Curie pay for its aggressive defense with press-breaking layups while sailing to a 71-58 victory in the championship game of the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

“Our guards are really good,” Simeon coach Robert Smith said of Jalen Griffith, Jaylen Drane and Aviyon Morris. “Pressing us is like a waste of time with those three guards out there. People think they can do it.

"It’s hard for people to press us. And when our big guys are finishing at the basket it’s really good.”

The Wolverines (10-1) extended their tournament record for championships won to 15 with their first crown since 2017. Smith’s 10 titles also are a Pontiac standard.

Curie, which had won the last two tournaments played in 2018 and ’19, lost for the first time in 16 games. Simeon is 3-1 in head-to-head championship game matchups with the Condors.

Second-half magic

Simeon trailed 22-9 early in the second quarter and 33-30 at the half.

“It was a little pep talk at halftime,” said Smith. “It’s always difficult when they expect they’re going to win and look down on a team. That’s what happened. We told them they want to win just like you guys do. We came out the third quarter and put a little fight to ourselves.”

The Wolverines, who erased a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit earlier Thursday in an overtime semifinal victory over New Trier, grabbed a 46-37 lead on a Drane fast break layup and led by at least eight the entire final period.

“It was a great three days for us,” said Smith. “Guys got pushed to the limit, they played some good teams and they fought through a lot of adversity.”

Guards lead the way

Griffith’s 17 points topped Simeon, Drane added 14 and Morris and Miles Rubin had nine each. Wesley Rubin grabbed 10 rebounds.

Carlos Harris led Curie with 21 points and Jeremy Harrington Jr. contributed 17.

Setting the tone

The officiating crew laid down the law early in the matchup of Chicago Public League rivals.

Morris knocked down a 3-pointer for the game’s first points but was whistled for a technical after having words for the Curie bench on his way back down court.

Not just a stats award

The criteria listed for the tournament’s A.C. Williamson Trophy are “sportsmanlike conduct, leadership, ability to perform under pressure, exemplary actions and hustle and determination.”

The referees working the tournament proved it was not a typical Most Valuable Player type award by voting Wesley Rubin as the winner. Rubin did not make the first or second squad of the all-tournament team but did receive honorable mention.

Who was all-tournament?

The all-tournament first team consisted of Drane, Curie’s Chikasi Ofoma, Jackson Munro of New Trier, Oak Park-River Forest’s Justin Mullins and Ethan Marlowe of St. Charles North.

Second team selections were Morris, New Trier’s Jake Fiegen, Joliet West’s Jayden Martin and Brady Kunka and Kyle Thomas of Benet Academy.

Newsome emerging

The tournament may well be looked back upon as the coming out party for 6-foot-6 Bloomington sophomore Niko Newsome, a honorable mention pick on the all-tournament squad.

Newsome, who recently received a scholarship offer from Western Illinois, registered 54 points and 16 rebounds as the Purple Raiders went 1-2 in the tournament. BHS’ losses were to Curie and No. 4 seed Bloom.

“He got off to a bit of a rough start in our first game against Curie due to foul trouble but was able to bounce back the next two games,” Raiders coach Spencer Johnson said. “What I’m most excited about is the strides he took on the defensive end. He’s a very talented player who’s getting better week by week, which is always great to see.”

Marlowe impresses

St. Charles North was 1-2 in the tournament, but Marlowe stood out among the North Stars.

A 6-8, 210-pound senior, Marlowe finished with 56 points and 34 rebounds.

Bloom regroups

Fourth-seeded Chicago Heights Bloom was upset by Joliet West in the first round but didn’t pout over the defeat.

The Blazing Trojans fought back to claim the consolation championship with wins over Pontiac (51-38), Bloomington (64-57) and Peoria Manual (66-34).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

