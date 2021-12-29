Watch now: Simeon, Curie, New Trier win to earn spot in Pontiac semifinals

PONTIAC — Top-seeded Chicago Curie High School trailed St. Charles North by one through three quarters but finished strong to claim a 63-54 win Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

Curie hiked its record to 14-0 and will face either Benet Academy or Joliet West in a 2:30 p.m. semifinal on Thursday.

Chikasi Ofama led the Condors with 19 points with 17 coming from Phoenix Bullock.

Ethan Marlowe topped St. Charles North with 19 points and Jude Love added 18.

Simeon cruises

Second-seeded Chicago Simeon roared out to a 25-point halftime lead and vanquished Oak Park-River Forest, 79-45.

The Wolverines improved to 8-1 behind the 21 points of Jaylen Drane. Wesley Rubin scored 13.

Sam Lewis topped Oak Park with 14 points.

Simeon faces No. 3 New Trier in Thursday's first semifinal at 1 p.m.

New Trier also rolls

The Trevians stuck West Aurora in an 18-5 hole through one quarter en route to a 53-32 win.

Karlo Colak came off the bench to lead New Trier with 15 points. Jake Feigen chipped in 14.

Bloomington prevails

Niko Newsome's 20 points sparked Bloomington to a 56-51 consolation bracket victory over Danville.

The Purple Raiders (3-10) next play at 8 a.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.

