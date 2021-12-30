Watch now: SHG wears down El Paso-Gridley in State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Boys title game

BLOOMINGTON — When El Paso-Gridley High School switched to a zone after falling behind early Thursday, the Titans slowed down Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's momentum.

It lasted for a while, too. Then the Cyclones' strength and athleticism took over and simply wore down EPG.

Top-seeded SHG used 21 points from junior guard Jake Hamilton to pull away from the No. 3 Titans, 67-45, in the State Farm Holiday Classic's Small School Boys championship game at Shirk Center.

"They're so athletic, you can't make any mental errors. We had a couple passes offensively that led to some easy baskets," said EPG head coach Nathaniel Meiss, whose team committed 19 turnovers. "I thought we were very good defensively until late, and we were pretty worn down."

The Titans (12-2) were led by senior guard Asa Smith's 16 points, while senior forward Jake Funk added 11 points. It was EPG's best tourney finish since 1999 when El Paso lost to Eddy Curry and Thornwood in the grand championship game.

When SHG sprinted out to an 8-1 lead, Meiss called a quick timeout. He took off the man-to-man defense for a 1-3-1 zone.

The moved worked wonders. EPG settled down and cut the gap to 14-11 when Luke Ihlenfeldt hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter. The Titans twice took one-point leads in the second quarter, but SHG ended the half on an 11-4 run to take a 30-24 halftime lead.

SHG held a 35-29 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter before a 10-0 run established a 16-point lead. When Hawkins scored the last two baskets of the third quarter, the Cyclones were in firm control with a 49-31 lead.

SHG head coach Timothy Allen said the Cyclones knew what they needed to do against the zone, but it took them some time to adjust.

"We didn't get the ball to the corner. We stayed up top with it, so we wanted to make that adjustment in the second half and get the ball in the corner," said Allen. "Then our guards start shifting in and out so they can see where they want to go instead of just holding it. With our speed we should have broken it down a lot earlier."

Zach Hawkinson, a 6-5 junior, added 17 points for SHG (14-2) and Will Hamilton had 10. The Cyclones did most of their scoring at the rim, making only one 3-pointer.

Meiss was glad his team won't encounter SHG again. The Cyclones will be Class 3A when regionals begin in February.

"We did a lot of things well," he said. "It's a good game to play at the end of December and good thing we can build on."

Rockford Lutheran zoomed to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in routing No. 2 seed St. Joseph-Ogden, 79-57, in the third-place game.

Garrett Bertrand paced Lutheran with 18 points while Blake Broege added 17 and Walt Hill Jr. 14. Standout junior guard Ty Pence led St. Joseph-Ogden (11-2) with 14 points.

Smith, Jake Hamilton and Hawkinson were joined on the all-tournament team by Cole Certa of Central Catholic, Ty Pence of St. Joe-Ogden and Jake Wallingford of Quincy Notre Dame.

Small School Girls

Madyson Rigdon scored 22 points as Paris pulled away in the fourth quarter to down University High, 49-31, in the third-place game.

"We played two games in less than 24 hours. Our starters played a lot of minutes in these four days," said U High coach Laura Sellers.

U High (5-9), the No. 13 seed, was led by Naomi Elliott with nine points. Adriana Crabtree and Macy Petelin scored seven points each for the Pioneers.

"We got good experience playing against good teams," said Sellers. "We saw the results of playing against a highly competitive conference (Central State Eight) we're in. Not playing (again) for four days, if we get a chance to prepare we can compete."

Third-seeded Paris, which is ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A state poll, grabbed a 13-7 lead after the first quarter. U High cut the deficit to 20-15 at halftime before the Tigers took a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the championship game between the top-ranked teams in the state, Winnebago took control early and beat Brimfield, 57-42.

Miyah Brown, who is signed with Bellermine, scored 21 points to lead Winnebago (17-0), which is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. Eastern Illinois signee Ella Lune poured in 28 points to pace Class 1A No. 1 Brimfield.

Large School Boys

Fourth-seed Wheaton Warrenville South recovered from its first loss of the season Wednesday to Normal Community by downing Metamora, 50-42, in the third-place game.

Tyler Fawcett's 18 points paced WWS. Zack Schroeder scored 16 points to lead No. 10 Metamora.

Large School Girls

Morton used a 14-2 third-quarter advantage to erase a 19-17 halftime deficit and coasted to a 51-26 victory over Mother McAuley in the third-place game.

Harvard recruit Katie Krupa paced the Potters with 12 points. Isabella Finnegan, who has signed with Indiana State, led Mother McAuley with 22 points.

