Watch now: Seven takeaways from Normal Community visiting Normal West

NORMAL – When Normal West High School caught fire from 3-point range Friday at West, Normal Community somehow managed to not get burned.

West gunned in eight first half 3-pointers, including six in as many second quarter attempts. But when the Ironmen limited the Wildcats to two second-half treys, that paved the way for NCHS’ 53-45 Big 12 Conference victory.

“The thing about them is they shoot the three so well. They are really hard to defend and they can score in bunches,” Ironmen coach Dave Witzig said. “I thought we did a great job the second half of really limiting their looks.”

The Wildcats trailed 14-6 after one quarter, scoring only on 3-pointers from Jordan Cherry and JaMarcus Webb.

West scored its first 18 points from beyond the arc and received two second quarter treys from Gavin Camp and one each from Webb, Jono Edmonson, Max Ziebarth and Logan Sluder.

“I always knew we were capable of shooting like that because I see guys making a lot of shots in practice. It was nice to see that the first half,” said Wildcats coach Ed Hafermann.

“They really put the clamps down defensively and made some adjustments trying to get us to get to the basket and taking away our strength. They’ve got some big guys who can protect around the rim, too.”

Ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, NCHS improved to 23-1 and 6-1 in the Big 12 while winning its 16th straight game. West fell to 11-12 and 4-4 in league play.

Here are six other takeaways from the Unit 5 rivalry:

NCHS on the run

Ironmen senior guard Trey Redd recorded four of his six baskets off fast breaks on his way to a team-high 12 points.

“Our first option is to get down the floor really quick,” Redd said. “With our quick guards, we can get layups. If we don’t have that, we go into our base offense.”

“Our guards are pretty good. It really helps our offense to get some easy buckets instead of having to go against West’s tough man-to-man defense,” said Witzig. “Our big guys get the rebounds and throw it to Trey and see what happens. And he made some great decisions tonight.”

Dwinal takes charge

NCHS senior Tyler Dwinal drew his 24th charge of the season in the third quarter to set a school record.

Dwinal pumped his fist in celebration as he got back to his feet.

Brent’s defense

Ironmen guard Robbie Brent came off the bench to contribute seven points and three steals.

“He’s our sixth man. He comes off the bench and does a lot of dirty work stuff,” Witzig said. “He made some huge plays for us.”

Future Redbirds

Both teams had future Illinois State football players on its roster Friday.

West’s Max Ziebarth signed a national letter of intent with ISU in December, while NCHS’ Tye Niekamp recently committed to join the Redbirds.

Ziebarth will be a tight end at ISU and Niekamp a linebacker.

Honoring Stewart

Before the game, West honored former player Austin Stewart.

After starring for the Wildcats, Stewart had a successful college career at Central Michigan.

JV heroics

Zion Russell nailed a jumper with .8 seconds remaining to lift NCHS to a 62-60 triumph in the junior varsity game.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

