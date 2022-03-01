Watch now: Serena defense too much for Ridgeview in 1A super-sectional

SERENA – The Ridgeview girls basketball team prepared to face a fullcourt pressure defense in the Class 1A Serena Super-Sectional.

“We went over it in practice,” said Mustangs senior Peyton Rinkenberger. “But nothing compares to when you get in a game and the pressure is on.”

No. 6-ranked Serena used its suffocating defense to force 25 Ridgeview turnovers as the Huskers earned a 46-34 victory Monday at Al Stegman Court.

Serena improved to 34-3 with its 30th straight victory and will face No. 4 Galena on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. in the State Tournament semifinals at Illinois State's Redbird Arena.

Unranked Ridgeview, which started 9-7 and placed fifth in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament, saw a 12-game winning streak snapped while bowing out in the Elite Eight at 25-9.

Serena all-state nominee Katie Baker spearheaded the Huskers’ defense with at least five steals while scoring a game-high 18 points.

“Our defense definitely came out ready to play, Baker said. “Defense is our No. 1. We preach defense every day and before every game in the locker room. We’re a defensive team and we win our games with defense.”

Ridgeview committed six turnovers while falling behind 12-8 through one quarter and had nine more in the second period to face a 24-12 shortfall at halftime.

“We knew their press was going to either make or break us,” Mustangs’ coach Scott Ghere said. “It kind of got to us in the first half when they stretched their lead. The second half we attacked it better and got some better looks.”

Serena had Ridgeview doubled at 32-16 in the third quarter. A 3-pointer and a free throw from Rinkenberger helped the Mustangs close within 35-23 entering the final period.

Two more Rinkenberger buckets and an Annalyn Harper 3-pointer brought Ridgeview within 35-30 with 5:35 to play.

Baker responded with two free throws and turned a steal into a three-point play to bump the Serena lead back to 10.

“We knew they would be a hard team. We assumed if we got a lead, we could not get comfortable,” Baker said. “We did a little bit. But we held our own and kept with it.”

Rinkenberger topped Ridgeview with 14 points. Brinley Stevens added eight, and Morgan Donaldson grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.

“We are really proud,” said Rinkenberger. “Nobody thought we would be here. I don’t think we thought we would be here. I thought we held our own against them for a while."

Reese Cole chipped in 11 for the Huskers.

“At the beginning of the year we were kind of struggling,” Ghere said. “Once we got everybody back from injury and COVID, then we were able to get some momentum going. That’s kind of what carried us all the way here.”

Serena committed nine turnovers but was outrebounded 28-24. The Huskers struggled at the free throw line, sinking just 8 of 19 in the second half and 13 of 28 overall.

Ridgeview ventured to the foul line just eight times, connecting on four.

Turnovers and Serena slowing the pace down with a second-half lead resulted in the Mustangs attempting just 28 shots and hitting half of them.

