Watch now: Seniors not in abundance as Prairie Central turns back Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON — Prairie Central High School's Andy Krenz was the only senior on the court for either team Tuesday night when the Hawks played Central Catholic at Cvengros Gymnasium.

After the Hawks walked away with a 64-54 victory to keep alive their hopes of an Illini Prairie Conference championship, Krenz wasn't surprised how far his team has come this season.

"I expected this from my sophomore year," said Krenz, who was one of five Hawks with at least nine points. "I saw the talent from these juniors and what we're capable of. I knew we were going to go far. I knew they were all team players and had a lot of potential."

Prairie Central improved to 21-6 overall and 7-2 in the Illini Prairie, a half-game behind Monticello. The Hawks' final league game is Tuesday against Olympia.

Central Catholic also has made big strides since the beginning of the season. But the Saints' third straight loss dropped them to 14-14 overall and 3-5 in the league.

Here are a couple takeaways from the Hawks' first victory on the Saints' court in Darin Bazzell's tenure as coach.

Balanced scoring

Sophomore guard Levi Goad came off the bench to lead Prairie Central with 16 points. Junior guards Drew Haberkorn and Dylan Bazzell, the coach's son, added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Another sophomore, Tyler Curl, joined Krenz with nine points.

"We're a pretty balanced scoring team," said Darin Bazzell. "We have the ability for a couple guys to get 20 and it's happened a couple nights. That's been our focal point, sharing the ball. We always talk about make a play for your teammate."

Prairie Central handed Monticello its lone league loss and have also beaten a pair of Class 3A teams in Morton and Bloomington.

"I'm real proud of these kids. They worked hard all summer long," said Darin Bazzell. "They were a good group in junior high and good as freshmen. I expected them to win games."

Pivotal third quarter

The Saints closed the gap to 34-30 with six minutes left in the third quarter before a 10-0 run gave the Hawks a 44-30 lead.

Central Catholic couldn't recover and was ultimately done in by 17 turnovers.

"You've got to value the ball much better than that," said Central Catholic coach Jason Welch. "Seventeen turnovers against a good team is not going to work."

Looking ahead

With less than two weeks before regionals start, the Hawks and Saints are trying to get things squared away. Prairie Central is in the Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional complex while Central Catholic is in the Class 2A Olympia Sectional complex.

Regional pairings should be announced by the Illinois High School Association at the end of this week.

"If we defend, rebound and not turn the ball over, we're pretty solid and tough to beat, in my opinion," said Darin Bazzell.

The Hawks have three regular-season games, all at home, against Iroquois West on Friday, Plano on Saturday and Olympia on Tuesday.

'Kills' needed

Sophomore sharpshooter Cole Certa, who set the State Farm Holiday Classic 3-point record, paced the Saints with 20 points. Junior Chase Fisher added 12.

The Saints had given up 92 and 73 points in their previous two games. While Welch thought his team was more connected on the defensive end, he thought they came up short.

"We chart kills (three straight defensive stops) and we didn't get as many as we would like," he said. "We ended up with two on our kills chart and our goal is five. The reality is we just couldn't get enough stops. When you don't do that against good people they're going to make shots."

Central Catholic has three games coming up in six days. On Thursday they travel to Olympia before home games Saturday against University High and Tuesday against Rantoul to conclude the regular season.

