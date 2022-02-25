Watch now: Senior Trey Redd does it all as No. 3-ranked NCHS rolls to regional crown

NORMAL — About the only thing Normal Community High School's basketball team hadn't done Friday night was make a 3-pointer.

Trey Redd took care of that early in the third quarter — just like he did about everything else in the Class 4A NCHS Regional championship game against Bradley-Bourbonnais.

The Ironmen's senior point guard scored a season-high 21 points and dominated on both ends of the court in leading third-ranked NCHS to a 63-30 rout against Bradley-Bourbonnais.

"I feel being a senior I thought I had the upper hand," said the 5-foot-11 Redd. "I'm a little bit quicker than them, and I tried to take advantage of that and come help our team tonight."

Sophomore Jaheem Webber contributed 12 points and seven rebounds while seniors Famious French and Zach Cleveland added 11 and 10 points, respectively, as NCHS won its 25th straight game and improved to 32-1.

Here are four takeaways from Friday as the Ironmen prepare to face No. 9-ranked Moline in a Collinsville Sectional semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pekin High School.

Jet-quick Redd

French, who transferred to NCHS from Bloomington this season, is glad Redd is on his side.

"It's crazy, man," said French. "He's the fastest player I've ever played with."

Redd attacked the paint relentlessly from the start. He either pulled up for a midrange jumper, got to the rim or passed to a teammate for an easy layup. Defensively, Redd's quick hands forced a couple turnovers that NCHS turned into easy transition baskets.

"When you have a point guard who can handle the ball, get easy shots for his teammates and cause havoc on the other end — steals for layups, then our press gets set, getting deflections — he's had an unbelievable season and unbelievable career," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig. "This was a great game for him playing his last game on our home floor."

11 for Iowa commit

Bradley-Bourbonnais (23-8) received 11 points for Owen Freeman, a 6-foot-10 junior who has committed to Iowa.

The Boilermakers started off on the wrong foot when they were given a technical for dunking during warmups. Redd split two free throws before handing out an assist for Cleveland's layup — and the Ironmen were off and running.

NCHS jumped out to a 15-2 lead on the way to a 22-6 advantage after the first quarter. The Ironmen stretched their lead to 40-16 at halftime before they were ahead, 53-26, going into the fourth quarter.

Redd drove through the lane for a basket with 6:27 left that gave NCHS a 57-27 cushion and triggered a running clock.

"We've been telling him he needs to shoot more all year. He has a really good shot, but he does a good job of penetrating and getting in there and hitting midrange jumpers," said Witzig. "In high school basketball when you have a great point guard it makes everything else easy."

Defense, defense

The Ironmen put on a defensive clinic in the regional, holding Pekin and Bradley-Bourbonnais to a combined 56 points. The Boilermakers shot 24.2% from the field and were 3 of 13 from outside the arc.

"In practice (this week) we were going after it and being relentless," said French. "It's something Coach Witzig focuses on every day."

Witzig liked how Tyler Dwinal, Webber and Noah Cleveland took the lead in guarding Freeman. NCHS was physical with Freeman and forced him into 3-of-10 shooting.

"They have guys who can shoot 3s. We had to be careful because we didn't want other guys to get open looks," said Witzig. "I thought our guards did a good job. Freeman is skilled. They made it tough enough for him and tough enough on the shooters for kick-outs. We held them to 30 points. That's just a great defensive effort."

NCHS shot 64.3% from the field. Redd made 8 of 11 shots, including the team's only 3-pointer in six attempts.

Moline ahead

Now it's on to a rematch against Moline. NCHS beat the Maroons, 60-47, on Feb. 12 in Normal.

"They'll have a great plan," said Witzig. "Pekin will be a crazy gym on Tuesday night. It will be a great challenge for us."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

