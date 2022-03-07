 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

CLASS 1A SUPER-SECTIONAL

Watch now: Schutt, Yorkville Christian cruise past Lexington in Class 1A super-sectional

  • 0
030822-blm-spt-1lexyork

Lexington guard Alex Thomas (13) runs into tough defense from Yorkville Christian guards David Douglas Jr. (14) and Jaden Schutt (2) during the first quarter of their Class 1A super-sectional game Monday at Redbird Arena.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Duke recruit Jaden Schutt poured in 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 1-ranked Yorkville Christian coasted past Lexington, 71-33, in the Illinois State Class 1A Super-Sectional on Monday night at Redbird Arena.

Lexington, which finished with a 24-13 record after winning its first sectional since 1999, was led by Carter Coffman's eight points. Alex Thomas added seven points and 11 rebounds.

"I'm so proud of our guys. It's only my second year, but they bought into me," said Lexington head coach Doug Yoder. "If you would have said Lexington Elite Eight, I don't think there's a lot who would have said that."

Yorkville Christian (23-13) meets Steeleville in a 10 a.m. semifinal Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Schutt's dunk and 3-pointer to start the game got the Mustangs off to a 7-0 lead. Lexington cut the gap to 9-4 on Ben Peacock's drive late in the first quarter before Yorkville Christian took an 18-6 lead when Tyler Burrows banked in a 3-pointer with a second left.

Schutt, a 6-foot-6 guard, scored 13 points in the second quarter as Yorkville Christian expanded the margin to 47-18 at halftime.

When the Mustangs led 69-25 after three quarters, both teams took out their starters for a running clock in the last eight minutes.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News