Watch now: Roman helps Normal Community prevail in battle of guards

NORMAL – Coach Dave Witzig believes sophomore guard Braylon Roman would be a Normal Community starter in most seasons.

Yet with guards Trey Redd and Crofton Perry around, Roman has received most of his playing time while giving one of the seniors a break.

That changed Friday with guard-oriented Peoria in town as Roman often played with both Redd and Perry in NCHS’ 54-46 win that clinched a share of the Big 12 Conference championship.

“Braylon has been our sixth man off the bench. He’s had a great year as a sophomore playing on varsity,” Witzig said. “Peoria has four guards out there. Braylon can be on the fourth guard.

"One of the big benefits of this team if we have a lot of flexibility. We can go big or put a bunch of guards out here. Tonight we needed to have four guards against their pressure.”

Roman scored nine points as the Ironmen won their 20th straight game while improving to 27-1 and 8-1 in the Big 12.

“We had to keep control of the ball. Trey did really good job of doing that, and Crofton is really good at getting open,” said Roman. “We tried to attack the gaps whenever we could.”

Peoria coach Daniel Ruffin, a pretty fair guard is his playing career at Bradley, enjoyed the backcourt battles even in defeat.

“Normal’s got some talented guards, and I think we’ve got some pretty good guards,” Ruffin said. “Going up and down, the pace of that game was fun to watch, fun to coach. Seeing those guys battle it out was a pleasure.”

Here are five other takeaways from the NCHS-Peoria game:

Fast break fury

The Ironmen made effective use of the fast break against a Lions’ defense that was rugged to score against in the halfcourt.

“We’re really good at fast breaks,” said Roman. “Anytime we get a defensive rebound, we look to get a fast break. If we don’t get that, we get into our offense.”

“We just wanted to guard them and limit their transition points,” Ruffin said. “At times we did that and at times we didn’t.”

Free throw woes

Free throw shooting has been an issue for NCHS this season, and the Ironmen survived less than ideal 58 percent accuracy at the foul line Friday.

“It’s not really a recipe for winning going 11 of 19 from the free throw line. That’s something we need to work on,” said Witzig. “The last couple games have been really good, but tonight was a bad one. That’s surprising on our home floor.”

NCHS was 4 of 9 on free throws in the fourth quarter.

Accuracy matters

While both teams grabbed 25 rebounds, the Ironmen found their advantage on shooting from the field.

NCHS was 21 of 38 for 55 percent while limiting the Lions to 36 percent (15 of 42).

Cleveland contributions

Ironmen senior and Liberty recruit Zach Cleveland was an all-around contributor in the win.

Cleveland finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Bloomington on Thursday

NCHS could claim the outright Big 12 championship in its final league game on Thursday against Bloomington at Normal.

The Ironmen defeated the Purple Raiders 56-43 on Nov. 29 during the Intercity Tournament at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center.

