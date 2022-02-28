Watch now: Ridgeview falls to No. 6 Serena in 1A super-sectional

SERENA — Facing fullcourt defensive pressure from the start, the Ridgeview High School girls basketball team pushed back on No. 6-ranked Serena on Monday at Al Stegman Court.

Yet the Huskers inflicted enough damage by forcing 24 Ridgeview turnovers to earn a 46-34 victory in the Class 1A Serena Super-Sectional.

“We know their press was going to either make or break us,” Mustangs’ coach Scott Ghere said. “It kind of got to us in the first half where they stretched their lead.”

Serena improved to 34-3 with its 30th straight victory and will face No. 4 Galena on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. in the State Tournament semifinals at Redbird Arena.

Ridgeview, which started 9-7 and placed fifth in the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament, saw a 12-game winning streak snapped while bowing out in the Elite Eight at 25-9.

“We are really proud,” Mustangs senior Peyton Rinkenberger said. “Nobody thought we would be here. I don’t think we thought we would be here. I thought we held our own against them for a while.’

Serena had Ridgeview doubled at 32-16 in the third quarter. A 3-pointer and a free throw from Rinkenberger helped the Mustangs close within 35-23 entering the final period.

Two more Rinkenberger buckets and an Annalyn Harper 3-pointer brought Ridgeview within 35-30 with 5:35 to play.

Huskers’ all-state nominee Katie Baker responded with two free throws and turned a steal into a three-point play to bolster the Serena lead back to 10.

“We knew they would be a hard team. We assumed if we got a lead, we could not get comfortable,” Baker said. “We did a little bit. But we held our own and kept with it."

Rinkenberger topped Ridgeview with 14 points. Brinley Stevens added eight, and Morgan Donaldson grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.

“At the beginning of the year we were kind of struggling,” Ghere said. “Once we got everybody back from injury and COVID, then we were able to get some momentum going. That’s kind of what carried us all the way here.”

Baker led all scorers with 18 points. Reese Cole chipped in 11.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

