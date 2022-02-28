Watch now: Quincy Notre Dame edges University High in Class 2A Beardstown Super-Sectional

BEARDSTOWN — The emotion of coming up just short was on Kayla Petersen's face Monday night. Yet the University High School senior forward was comforted by the effort her team put forth against the state's No. 3-ranked squad.

U High had two chances to tie or go ahead in the final minute before Quincy Notre Dame held off the Pioneers, 30-28, in the Class 2A Beardstown Super-Sectional.

"I'm super proud of my team. Our coaches had a great game plan," said Petersen, who scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. "We really focused a lot of our efforts on No. 3 (Abbey Schreacke) and trying to stop her. She's a great player. Being a fifth seed in a regional we're not supposed to make it this far, but we all believed. We worked hard and I'm just extremely proud."

Naomi Elliott scored 12 points and snagged eight rebounds to lead the Pioneers, who bowed out with a 19-17 record after winning 11 of their last 13 games.

'Defensive battle'

"We wanted to make it a defensive battle. We didn't think we could outscore them," said U High coach Laura Sellers. "We wanted to control the tempo a little bit. We were right there, a play here or there at any point in the game. Playing against the No. 3 team in state we have nothing to hold our heads down about. We should keep our heads up. Everyone — coaches, players, fans — should be proud of the way we competed tonight."

Schreacke, a 5-10 junior who is drawing Division I interest, contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds to pace QND (29-3). The Raiders advanced to Thursday's 2:30 p.m. semifinal game against No. 2 Pana at Redbird Arena.

Petersen's 3-pointer cut QND's lead to 28-26 with 1:08 left. U High sophomore Kari Merriweather then stripped the ball from Schreacke and dove on the floor to retrieve it in front of the U High bench as Sellers quickly a timeout with 46.3 seconds left.

QND's Sage Stratton blocked a U High shot which could have tied the game. The Raiders' Blair Eftink was fouled, but missed the front end of the one-and-bonus with 23.8 seconds showing, giving the Pioneers another chance.

But U High misfired and Eftink sank two free throws with 8.2 seconds left to clinch the victory as Elliott made an uncontested layup as the buzzer sounded.

QND finds way

"They're playing so well and really took us out of our game. They slowed the tempo down," said QND coach Eric Orne. "We got hesitant. I give a lot of credit to their coaching staff. That was a great game plan. We just had to find a way. We made some shots when we needed it. It wasn't a pretty game, but at this point you just try to win and survive."

QND shot 30.3% from the field and made 9 of 15 free throws, while U High went 27.5% from the field and 4 of 7 at the line. The Pioneers grabbed a 32-23 rebounding advantage, but their 13 turnovers were three more than the Raiders.

Neither team shot well in the first half, which ended with Notre Dame taking an 11-10 lead after scoring the game's first five points. Each team had only one basket in the second quarter.

The Pioneers took their first lead of the game on Adriana Crabtree's layup with only 26 seconds gone in the second half. Petersen scored on a drive inside to give U High a 16-13 lead before the Raiders got free with two fast-break layups, the second a three-point play by Stratton, to gain an 18-16 lead before Elliott's basket tied the game heading into the fourth quarter.

Eryn Cornwell's layup off an in-bounds play early in the fourth quarter gave QND a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Twice U High trailed by five before rallying.

Fast finish

"Ending a season with a loss is never fun, but you look at where we were in November and look we are now, we made a lot of progress," said Sellers. "Even in the last three weeks we won a lot of basketball games. We always say we want to be play our best basketball in February and we were. This group has a lot to be proud of. We had seven seniors. They gave our program a lot. Everybody is going to miss them."

The U High seniors walked away knowing they left everything on the court.

"We play a really tough schedule throughout the year. We play a lot of 3A and 4A teams," said Petersen. "We have a sense of faith within us. We have seven seniors and anytime you have a big group like that, it's our last year and we want to do as much as we can. These last couple weeks we were able to put it all together."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.