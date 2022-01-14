Watch now: Olivia Corson's perfect night and 4 more takes from Normal Community/Normal West

NORMAL — It was a perfect night for Olivia Corson in so many ways.

Normal Community girls basketball coach Dave Feeney found that out after asking the sophomore guard why she passed up some wide-open opportunities to score against Normal West on Thursday.

"She said, 'I've had my moments, I want to make sure everybody has there's,'" said Feeney. "We always talk about 'I am because we are.' I'm so impressed by Liv because she just embodies that. Now, we also told her it's OK when you score, we all score. But I thought it was impressive she had that mindset."

Corson did her best to be the perfect teammate. She made every shot she took while scoring a career-high 25 points as NCHS withstood a second-half West rally to beat the host Wildcats, 55-40, in a Big 12 Conference game.

The 5-foot-10 Corson went 11-of-11 attempts from the field, including two 3-pointers, and sank all three of her free throws. Junior Sophie Feeney added 12 points as NCHS, which is ranked No. 8 in the Class 4A state poll, improved to 16-3 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12.

"It's never about ourselves individually. We never think about us first or it's our turn to score," said Corson. "We always think about what can I do to put my teammate in the best situation they can be in to be successful. That's what our coaching staff is so great at is we're always thinking about the other person, and sometimes we need to think about ourselves just a little bit when we have a wide-open shot to take it."

Corson scored 10 straight points for NCHS in the fourth quarter, including two layups off perfect feeds from sophomore Ali Ince.

"Those were amazing passes," said Corson.

Thinking ahead

When NCHS and West met in the Intercity Tournament on Nov. 20 — with the Iron taking a 55-49 victory while capturing the title — it was the beginning of the season.

Now there is about a month left before regionals begin. Both Dave Feeney and West head coach Darrelynn Dunn are already thinking ahead a little bit, although the Iron still harbor hopes of winning a Big 12 championship. Peoria Notre Dame, which handed NCHS its only Big 12 loss, and Peoria High are still undefeated in the league and have yet to play each other.

"What we do need to do to take that next step?" said Dave Feeney. "In the first half we were practicing some run-and-jump pressure. We were waiting to unveil it, and tonight we looked pretty good in it. In the second half we never had a chance to get into it because you have to get in front of your man at some point. We were playing on our heels a lot in that third quarter."

Tough out in 3A?

West has slipped down to Class 3A this season and won't see NCHS again.

"That's what we're building for. That's why I make the schedule as tough as possible," said Dunn. "We know we're 3A and know our potential opponents are probably Mahomet or Lincoln in the sub-sectional. We know what's in front of us. We're just trying to steady get better every day. We don't care what seed we get. We just want to be prepared because any team we see in postseason it will be a tough matchup for them."

Developing chemistry

Dave Feeney likes the chemistry his team, which has only two seniors in Karleigh Creasey (nine points) and Paige Walker, is developing and hopes it serves them well when the postseason begins.

"We just want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the year. I think we're still climbing," he said. "Our kids are so much fun to coach. They're a great group and care about each other. We go in the locker room, and our coaches go to the side and listen because they're all talking about the game. Their knowledge about the game and their awareness is really good."

Key moments

West (7-12, 1-4) trailed 30-12 at halftime. The Wildcats outscored NCHS, 19-6, in the third quarter to get within 36-31 heading into the final eight minutes before the Iron pulled away.

Dunn said the Wildcats didn't make any great halftime adjustments Thursday. Instead, he thought the Wildcats "just upped our intensity a little bit and got in them a little more."

Gale's short baseline jumper with three seconds left in the third quarter got West within five points. The Wildcats had a chance to make it a one-possession game before Sophie Feeney's driving layup early in the fourth quarter seemed to calm NCHS down and West didn't have the energy or legs for another comeback.

"We had a few defensive errors, but we were able to clear those up and play our basketball (in the fourth quarter), running the floor, finding the open person, communicating," said Corson.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

