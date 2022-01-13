Watch now: Olivia Corson's career-high 25 points helps lift NCHS girls past Normal West

NORMAL — Sophomore guard Olivia Corson didn't miss a shot while scoring a career-high 25 points as Normal Community withstood a second-half Normal West rally to beat the Wildcats, 55-40, in a Big 12 Conference girls basketball game Thursday at West.

Corson went 11-of-11 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and made all three of her free throws. Junior Sophie Feeney added 12 points as NCHS improved to 16-3 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12.

West (7-12, 1-4) trailed 30-12 at halftime. The Wildcats outscored NCHS, 19-6, in the third quarter to get within 36-31 heading into the final eight minutes before the Iron pulled away.

"I thought we defended in the first half with great purpose," said NCHS head coach Dave Feeney. "Megan Williams is a great player for them, and I thought our kids were locked in on our plan and really executed well.

"In the third quarter that momentum flipped, and it was almost a repeat of the Intercity game (a 55-49 NCHS victory on Nov. 20). Once they got it going, I was really proud how our kids ultimately responded."

Joselyn Gale came off the bench to lead West with 10 points. Sydney Sennett contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

"We just upped our intensity a little bit and got in them a little more," said West head coach Darrelynn Dunn of the Wildcats' third-quarter rally. "We talked about playing our style of basketball and playing physical, making it uncomfortable for them and trying to get some deflections and turnovers."

