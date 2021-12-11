Watch now: Normal West survives another close call as Bloomington rally falls short

BLOOMINGTON — After a tornado warning was announced to the crowd during Friday night's Big 12 Conference boys basketball game at Robert Frank Sports Complex, Bloomington threw its own storm at Normal West.

The Purple Raiders cut a 13-point deficit to 65-60 on sophomore Niko Newsome's 3-pointer with 1:33 left. When BHS got the ball back after West missed a couple free throws, it put up a couple 3-point attempts that wouldn't drop.

"We tend to always play tighter at the end," said West junior guard Logan Sluder. "It's not what we want, but we pull it out at the end."

Jono Edmonson sank five free throws in the final minute as the Wildcats were able to hold off BHS, 71-61, to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12.

Senior forward Max Ziebarth contributed 21 points and 10 rebounds for West, while Sluder came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and score 16 points.

The Wildcats are getting used to these close affairs. They have two one-point wins with the lone loss coming by five to Normal Community.

Ziebarth and Sluder were among six Wildcats who missed last week's game at Champaign Centennial with Influenza A. West brought up a couple sophomores and hung on for a 70-69 win.

"That's not the way we want to finish a game, but we did just enough to solidify the win," said West head coach Ed Hafermann. "We made just enough free throws and got key rebounds, especially on their misses. Bloomington is a very scrappy group that never gives up."

Sluder helped West build a 39-33 halftime lead by sinking all four of his shots from outside the arc.

"Coming in I'm looking for my shot," said Sluder. "Our role, everyone on offense, is always looking for the extra pass because the ball will come back to you. The ball ended up in my hands, and I was able to shoot with confidence."

Hafermann brought in Sluder to get the Wildcats going after they went the first three minutes without scoring.

"He has that shooter's mentality, which is what we want, a guy who can shoot the ball and not hesitate," said Hafermann. "I know a couple of them were a little bit deep, but our style of play we want is fast paced. If it's a rhythm shot, go ahead and shoot it."

Ziebarth, an Illinois State football recruit, began to use his muscular 6-foot-5 frame inside during the second half. He scored 13 points in the third quarter as the Wildcats built the double-digit lead.

But BHS (1-6, 0-2), which lost to West, 63-47, in the Intercity Tournament two weeks earlier, rallied behind Adam Beasley. The junior guard, who tallied 27 points, drained a 3-pointer with 3:13 left that began an 8-0 run.

Although the comeback fell short, Raiders first-year head coach Spencer Johnson said he was "extremely proud of them for the fight put forth tonight."

"After our last game I told them it's about the details now," said Johnson. "We have to clean up the mishaps we have throughout the duration of the game — the boxing out, the careless turnovers and everyone being ready to attack anytime on the floor. Sometimes I think we get a little stagnant and put all the expectations on one player, which makes it more difficult for him to score."

Newsome contributed 13 of his 17 points in the second half for BHS, which committed 17 turnovers.

Johnson used only seven players, but said he wants to expand his rotation as he gains more confidence in some of his other players. On the other hand, Hafermann ran out 12 players.

"We have such a deep bench I'm trying to find the pieces that work here," said Hafermann. "Our record is nice, but we're also making strides in other areas most people might not realize such as weakside rebounding and also trying to get 25 tips a game and winning the turnover and free throw battles."

