Watch now: Normal West coach Darrelynn Dunn nets first win in Intercity girls tournament

BLOOMINGTON — The Normal West High School girls basketball team gave Darrelynn Dunn his first win as Wildcats' coach Wednesday.

West defeated Central Catholic, 64-36, in the second round of the Intercity Tournament at Bloomington's Robert Frank Sports Complex.

In other action Wednesday, BHS edged University High, 36-34.

Marissa Hilt led the Purple Raiders with 11 points and 12 rebounds and blocked a potential tying shot at the buzzer.

Katie Barger added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists while joining Hilt with three steals.

“We came out with some first-game nerves. Once we settled down we played great defense," BHS coach Austin Myers said. "We have some things to clean up, but very proud of our girls. They worked hard for this and that was a great team win.”

The tournament resumes Friday as West meets BHS at 6 p.m. with Normal Community taking on U High in the second game.

Monday's first round games saw NCHS defeat Central Catholic, 62-38, and U High clip West, 51-41.

