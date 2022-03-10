Watch now: Normal Community's Zach Cleveland named 2nd team all-state

Normal Community High School senior Zach Cleveland has been selected to the Associated Press Class 4A all-state second team.
Cleveland helped the Ironmen to a 33-2 record and a regional championship.
Three Pantagraph area 2A players received honorable mention in Cole Certa of Central Catholic, El Paso-Gridley's Asa Smith and Trevor Heffren of Eureka.
In 1A, Ben Peacock of Lexington and Dwight's Wyatt Thompson were honorable mention picks.
