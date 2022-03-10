 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Normal Community's Zach Cleveland named 2nd team all-state

Normal Community High School senior Zach Cleveland has been selected to the Associated Press Class 4A all-state second team.

Cleveland helped the Ironmen to a 33-2 record and a regional championship.

Three Pantagraph area 2A players received honorable mention in Cole Certa of Central Catholic, El Paso-Gridley's Asa Smith and Trevor Heffren of Eureka.

In 1A, Ben Peacock of Lexington and Dwight's Wyatt Thompson were honorable mention picks.

+3 
Zach Cleveland head shot 2019

Cleveland
+3 
COLE CERTA 2021 HEDSHOT

Certa
+3 
Asa Smith, EPG

Smith
+3 
Trevor Heffren, Eureka

Tr. Heffren
