Watch now: Normal Community's Zach Cleveland earns Boys Area Player of the Year

NORMAL — As Zach Cleveland was soaring through the air for some monster slam dunks this season, the Normal Community High School standout was keeping a little secret.

He was playing with a broken left foot.

"On the worst days I felt it all the time," said Cleveland, who is now in a walking boot for up to eight weeks because of fractured sesamoid bones. "A lot of games it was pretty good running back and forth. But on sharp cuts or jumping, especially, it really hurt."

The 6-foot-7 Liberty University recruit didn't post the stats he did as a junior. However, Cleveland was the unquestioned leader as NCHS rolled to a 25-game winning streak and No. 3 ranking in the Class 4A state poll before being upset by Quincy in the Collinsville Sectional championship game.

Cleveland, who didn't miss a game while averaging 13.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the 33-2 Ironmen, was an easy choice as Pantagraph Area Boys Player of the Year.

"The thing about Zach is he doesn't care so much about those points and things like that," said NCHS coach Dave Witzig, as Cleveland averaged almost 20 points as a junior. "He's a great passer and he's unselfish. He likes to see his teammates do well. Coming into the year we knew he was going to have a great year and be one of the leaders on our team."

Cleveland hurt his foot in a mid-December game against Pekin. He said initial X-rays showed no damage.

When the pain kept lingering, another X-ray was taken about a month later and showed he fractured the sesamoid bones, which are two pea-shaped bones located in the ball of the foot beneath the big toe joint.

The doctor told Cleveland he could still play, so that's what he did.

"If he said it could get worse I would probably have been out," said Cleveland. "They said you couldn't do any more damage so I was able to play. I was really grateful."

So was Witzig.

"He's one of those guys who can do a lot of things to help you win a basketball game," said Witzig. "He brings the ball up and handles the ball in the halfcourt like a point guard. He can go in the post and pass the ball.

"We pressed more than I've ever pressed before and Zach had 50 steals. He was able to get steals for us, block shots. He does everything on the court that helps a team win."

Cleveland announced before the season he was going to sign with Liberty, a private Division I school located in Lynchburg, Va. He felt that took the individual pressure off and allowed him to focus on the team getting far in the state playoffs.

The Ironmen appeared headed for Champaign until running into Quincy. NCHS nearly rallied from a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter before Cleveland's 3-point attempt to tie the game spun out in the closing seconds.

About two weeks after that night, Cleveland said he was able to "get my mind off the last game and really appreciate the great season we had."

"My friends and I are already talking about all the great memories we made and how well we did," he said.

One of those memories was getting to play with his "little" brother, 6-8 sophomore Noah. It was the first time the Cleveland brothers had played together on a team.

"I would say practice was really fun going against each other and playing with each other as well," said Zach Cleveland. "It was really cool to talk about the team with him, too, not just my friends."

A three-year varsity starter, Cleveland left his mark on the NCHS record book. He finished his career fifth in scoring (1,342 points), second in rebounding (827) and third in blocked shots (122).

Cleveland was a three-time Big 12 Conference first-team choice. He earned the Big 12 Player of the Year honor this season as well making the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Team and being an Associated Press Class 4A All-State second-team pick.

While he can't get on the court right now, Cleveland is working on improving his ballhandling while sitting in a chair. He figures to play more on the outside at Liberty and will to try to improve his 3-point shot when he can begin playing again.

"I'm really forward to getting started with college and working for playing time. Obviously nothing is given," said Cleveland, who plans to go to Liberty in early June. "At the start of summer I'll work hard to get better and help the team."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

