Watch now: Normal Community using speed to motor to wins

NORMAL – With speedy guards Crofton Perry, Trey Redd, Robbie Brent and Braylon Roman, the Normal Community High School basketball team is “far and away the fastest team I’ve had,” said Coach Dave Witzig.

Yet opponents overlooking the wheels of 6-foot-7 Zach Cleveland risk paying the price.

Oswego paid that price Saturday as NCHS motored to a 67-38 victory in the Midwest Crossroads Shootout at Normal West.

Cleveland scored six of his 12 first-quarter points by beating the Panthers downcourt for layups and hammered home three dunks on his way to 21 points.

“Some teams might think I’m a big, slow guy, but I think I can move my feet pretty well,” Cleveland said. “It helps being able to guard big guys and guys out on the perimeter as well.”

Cleveland scored 19 first-half points and sat down for good early in the third quarter.

“Zach is a great athlete. Liberty is getting a great player,” said Witzig. “This team is able to get a rebound or steal and turn it into two points really quickly. Then we get our defense set and we’re ready to go again. They’ve done a great job turning defense into offense.”

Ranked No. 4 in 4A, NCHS improved to 26-1 with its 19th consecutive triumph.

Here are five other takeaways from the five-game Midwest Crossroads slate:

Mistakes foil BHS

Bloomington hurt itself with 22 turnovers and eight missed free throws (in 18 attempts) in an 83-54 loss to Rockford Boylan.

The Purple Raiders have the athleticism to play fast and use pressure defense. But the mistakes tend to outweigh those skills.

“Turnovers have been one of our biggest issues this year,” BHS coach Spencer Johnson said. “I understand sometimes it comes with trying to be an up tempo, fast-paced team.

"But the turnovers that are self-inflicted, we need to get a better handle on. It’s a daily effort to get our guys to value the ball and get more shots up on possessions instead of turning it over.”

West hangs tough

Normal West used buzzer-beating shooting to trail Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin by just two at halftime and led by two early in the fourth quarter before the fourth-ranked team in Class 3A pulled away for a 69-52 victory.

Jono Edmonson’s 3-pointer in the first quarter came with just three seconds to go. Logan Sluder gunned in another try in the final seconds of the second quarter.

“We had some timely 3-point shots. We executed on a couple of possessions we needed buckets,” Wildcats coach Ed Hafermann said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of controlling the pace.

"Defensively, we were able to get the stops we needed to in halfcourt. I told the guys these losses are helping us become a better team and get us prepared for regional play.”

Max Ziebarth topped West (11-14) with 13 points. The Cyclones won their 25th straight game after opening with two losses

Tonielli a prospect

Oswego 6-6 junior Deakon Tonielli scored four points against NCHS. But the next time you hear about him it will probably be as a football player.

Tonielli is a three-star prospect as a tight end with scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Michigan, Iowa State, Minnesota, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Tennessee among others.

Bigger is better

Peoria Notre Dame, which dropped out of the 3A state rankings last week, handled 1A No. 2 team Yorkville Christian 66-45 in the last of five Shootout games.

Cooper Koch, a 6-8 sophomore, sparked the Irish with 28 points with 15 coming on five 3-pointers. Colin Schuler, a 6-8 senior, added 13 points.

Yorkville Christian is 14-12 but highly ranked because of a schedule that features almost all 3A and 4A foes. KJ Vasser led the Mustangs with 21 points. Duke recruit Jaden Schutt scored 14.

Looking ahead

The Midwest Crossroads Shootout will return to West next season.

West, NCHS, BHS, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Yorkville Christian and Peoria Notre Dame will be back with East St. Louis, Moline, Iowa City West and Metamora joining the field.

