Watch now: Normal Community slips past East St. Louis for State Farm Holiday Classic title

BLOOMINGTON — Tyler Dwinal took a charge from East St. Louis star Christian Jones with 2.5 seconds remaining that helped Normal Community hold off the Flyers, 40-38, in the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Boys championship game Thursday night at Shirk Center.

The Ironmen's Famious French split a pair of free throws after the charge before Jones' last-second running 3-pointer was off the mark.

Zach Cleveland paced NCHS, which improved to 14-1 with its record seventh Holiday Classic title, with 14 points. Trey Redd scored all nine of his points in the second half for the Ironmen.

Jones, a 6-foot-5 senior guard who has signed with Missouri, scored 12 points to lead the Flyers while junior Demarion Brown had 10.

Trailing 39-38, East St. Louis took the ball inbounds near midcourt with nine seconds left and threw it to Jones in the backcourt. He weaved around NCHS defenders and took it right to the basket where Dwinal was waiting.

"We knew either Jones or (Macaleab) Rich were going to get the ball. We're trying to keep them from going with their right hand, and it's not easy," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig. "They get going downhill and it's really hard to get in front of them. That's the 13th charge Tyler Dwinal has taken this year. He's doing an incredible job on those things."

NCHS never trailed in the second half after taking a 16-14 lead at the intermission. Jones' three-point early in the fourth quarter knotted the score at 27-all before Dwinal's jump hook gave the Ironmen the lead to stay.

But NCHS missed four of six free throws in the final four minutes. Jones' scoop shot drew the Flyers within 39-38 with 36 seconds left.

NCHS defeated East St. Louis, 50-37, earlier this month in the Mount Vernon Shootout.

"To play East St. Louis twice in a month and beat them both times, and they scored 37 and 38 against us says a lot about our defense," said Witzig. "That's one thing I'm really proud of our guys, how they play defense not just this week but the whole season so far."

