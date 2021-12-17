Watch now: Normal Community rolls past Peoria Richwooods

Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland, center, fights for a loose ball with Richwoods forward Sabri Qattum (31) and guard Marquel Newsome, right, during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Normal Community guard Trey Redd (10) goes up for two points as he races Richwoods guard Marquel Newsome (2) downcourt during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
“I thought we played an unbelievable first half. We really made it hard for them to score,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “Richwoods did a great job the second half. They didn’t give up. They went on a little run and made it a game again, and we had to get going again.”
The Ironmen improved to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12. Richwoods slipped to 3-5 and 1-2 in league play.
NCHS held a whopping 37-10 lead entering halftime. The Knights responded with the first nine points of the third quarter and clawed back as close as 44-31 early in the final period.
Zach Cleveland and reserve guard Braylon Roman scored 12 points each to top the Ironmen. Trey Redd added nine points and Crofton Perry eight.
Richwoods’ 19 third-quarter points were more than it scored in the other three quarters combined.
Jeremiah Welch was the high Knights’ scorer with seven points.
This story will be updated
Photos: Normal Community and Richwoods battle at NCHS
121821-blm-spt-2nchsrichwoods
121821-blm-spt-1nchsrichwoods
121821-blm-spt-3nchsrichwoods
121821-blm-spt-4nchsrichwoods
121821-blm-spt-5nchsrichwoods
121821-blm-spt-6nchsrichwoods
121821-blm-spt-7nchsrichwoods
121821-blm-spt-8nchsrichwoods
121821-blm-spt-9nchsrichwoods
121821-blm-spt-10nchsrichwoods
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Normal Community forward Zach Cleveland, center, fights for a loose ball with Richwoods forward Sabri Qattum (31) and guard Marquel Newsome, right, during second quarter action at NCHS, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.