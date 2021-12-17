Watch now: Normal Community rolls past Peoria Richwooods

NORMAL – A dominant first half allowed the Normal Community High School basketball team to brush off a rough third quarter and capture a 58-36 Big 12 Conference victory Friday over Peoria Richwoods.

“I thought we played an unbelievable first half. We really made it hard for them to score,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “Richwoods did a great job the second half. They didn’t give up. They went on a little run and made it a game again, and we had to get going again.”

The Ironmen improved to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12. Richwoods slipped to 3-5 and 1-2 in league play.

NCHS held a whopping 37-10 lead entering halftime. The Knights responded with the first nine points of the third quarter and clawed back as close as 44-31 early in the final period.

Zach Cleveland and reserve guard Braylon Roman scored 12 points each to top the Ironmen. Trey Redd added nine points and Crofton Perry eight.

Richwoods’ 19 third-quarter points were more than it scored in the other three quarters combined.

Jeremiah Welch was the high Knights’ scorer with seven points.

