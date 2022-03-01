Watch now: Normal Community races past Moline in Class 4A Sectional semifinal

PEKIN — Senior point guard Trey Redd led the way with 15 points as No. 3-ranked Normal Community never trailed while beating No. 9 Moline, 61-44, in a Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal game Tuesday at Pekin High School.

Sophomore Jaheem Webber added 13 points and eight rebounds while senior Zach Cleveland contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Ironmen improved to 33-1. NCHS faces Quincy in Friday's 7 p.m. championship game at Collinsville.

Moline (28-5) was led by junior guard Brock Harding's 28 points.

NCHS never trailed. The Ironmen scored the last six points of the first quarter, capped by Robbie Brent's 3-pointer, to take a 15-9 lead. Cleveland sank two free throws to put NCHS ahead, 22-11.

After Trey Taylor's layup, sophomore Braylon Roman sank a 3-pointer and 18-foot jumper to give the Ironmen a 27-13 halftime lead.

Moline got within 33-25 midway through the third quarter. But NCHS went on an 8-0 run to take control as the lead never got under 12 the rest of the way.`

NCHS beat Moline, 60-47, on Feb. 12. However, the Maroons were without Rob Pulliam because of an ankle injury.

This story will be updated.

