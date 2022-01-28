Watch now: Normal Community outlasts rival Normal West

NORMAL – The Normal Community High School basketball team scored the first six points of the fourth quarter Friday in a Big 12 Conference game at Normal West.

While that may not seem all that significant, in a contest as tight as this one it was.

The mini-run handed the Ironmen a seven-point lead that NCHS parlayed into a 53-45 victory in a tense Unit 5 rivalry renewal.

NCHS’ 16th consecutive win boosted the fifth-ranked team in Class 4A to 23-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12.

Trey Redd paced the Ironmen with 12 points, and Zach Cleveland contributed 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

West (11-12, 4-4) trailed by one point at halftime despite tossing in eight 3-pointers.

The Wildcats received 12 points and seven rebounds from Max Ziebarth and nine points from JaMarcus Webb.

NCHS had defeated West 52-47 on Nov. 27 in the Intercity Tournament.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.