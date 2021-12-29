Watch now: Normal Community in title game and more from the State Farm Holiday Classic

A 14-point fourth-quarter lead in a low-scoring high school basketball game might seem like a sure thing.

Normal Community was prepared when it wasn’t Wednesday at the State Farm Holiday Classic.

No. 4 seed Wheaton Warrenville South sliced a 14-point deficit to one in the final minute, but the top-seeded Ironmen dug in their heels to come away with a 47-43 victory in a semifinal showdown in the Large School Boys bracket at Shirk Center.

“We told our guys this is like playing Lincoln. It’s a grind,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “They play great defense and run a bunch of stuff on offense. I thought our defense did a good job getting us some easy baskets. To go against their zone the whole game is not easy.”

The 13-1 Ironmen dropped WWS to the same record and will face No. 3 seed East St. Louis for the championship at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Shirk Center.

NCHS led 27-23 after three quarters but opened the final period on a 12-2 surge that featured a Zach Cleveland dunk, a Famious French steal and layup and four points from Crofton Perry.

The Tigers quickly sliced into that margin with 3-pointers from Braylen Meredith and Matt Sommerdyke and trailed just 39-36 after Rourke Robinson completed a three-point play following a steal with 2:23 remaining.

A Colin Moore 3-pointer at the 15-second mark brought WWS within 44-43. NCHS hung on as three of four free throw shooting from Trey Redd sandwiched a critical Tigers’ turnover.

“We had that lead late in the fourth, and they kept chipping back,” said Redd, who finished with 11 points. “We practice this (late game) situation and it worked out today. We stuck to the game plan and came out on top.”

Cleveland’s 13 points led the Ironmen. French added nine. Tyler Fawcett scored 13 points and Danny Healy 10 for the Tigers, who hit six 3-pointers to none for NCHS.

“That’s how good they were playing zone,” Witzig said. “We didn’t even get a good look from three.”

U High victorious

Ty Blake scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half to propel University High to a 70-54 Large School Boys consolation win over Machesney Park Harlem.

Ty Minor chipped in 12 points for the Pioneers. Caden Cline paced the Huskies with 16.

Central Catholic wins

The Saints earned a spot in the consolation championship game with a 47-45 decision over Tri-Valley. The Saints faced Winnebago later Wednesday for the consolation title.

Cole Certa led Central Catholic with 15 points and Chase Fisher had eight. Elliot Johnson scored 18 points and Brayden Stombaugh 10 for the Vikings.

GIRLS

U High falls in semis

Top seed Winnebago moved to 16-0 with a 57-34 win over University High in a Small School Girls semifinal.

The Pioneers dropped to 5-9.

West edges Bloomington

Normal West earned a spot in the consolation championship game with a 55-50 triumph over Bloomington.

The Wildcats faced Wheaton Warrenville South later Wednesday in a contest that was not completed at Pantagraph press time.

West received 16 points from Shelby Sennett, 14 from Emily Kobel and 10 from Ashley Wilcox. The Wildcats led 25-16 at halftime and 36-34 through three quarters.

The Purple Raiders enjoyed a game-high 30 points from Marissa Hilt. Katie Barger had 10.

Saints advance

Cate Uhren’s 22 points sparked Central Catholic past Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 58-42.

The Saints trailed 25-19 at halftime but dominated the second half. Central Catholic took on Rockford Lutheran for the Small School Girls consolation championship later on Wednesday.

Elyssa Stenger chipped in 12 points and Megan Becker 11 for the Saints (8-5).

NCHS drops close one

No. 3 seed Mundelein Carmel edged No. 2 Normal Community, 45-44, in a consolation bracket matchup.

Olivia Corson topped the Iron with 14 points. Michigan State recruit Jordan Wood with 16 points and Ashley Schlabowske with 10 led the Corsairs.

