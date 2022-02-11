Watch now: Normal Community earns share of Big 12 championship

NORMAL – The Normal Community High School basketball team’s defense was solid Friday.

And with Peoria in town, it needed to be.

Ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, the Ironmen clinched a share of the Big 12 Conference championship with a hard-fought 54-46 victory.

NCHS (27-1) won its 20th straight game while improving to 8-1 in the Big 12. The Ironmen could sew up the outright championship against Bloomington on Thursday in their final conference game.

“It’s hard to win the conference. It would be a great feat,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “It seems like all our other sports are winning conference. The pressure is on us to keep up with everyone else.”

Peoria (14-9, 6-3 in the Big 12) trailed 28-23 at halftime but pulled into a tie on a Mikequese Taylor three-point play and a Dashaun Wells driving bucket to open the second half.

NCHS responded with a 13-1 surge that featured a Famious French 3-pointer and two Braylon Roman baskets.

“I thought our defense got us some easy fast break layups to start the game. The third quarter we got a couple fast breaks, and they had to call timeout,” said Witzig. “Our defense turning into offense really helped us out. It’s very hard to score against them five-on-five halfcourt.”

Zach Cleveland had a hand in the first eight points of the fourth quarter as the Ironmen pulled out to a 50-34 advantage. Cleveland scored two buckets and assisted on baskets by Tyler Dwinal and French.

Cleveland finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Roman and Trey Redd chipped in nine points each. Redd handed out eight assists.

“This is a good team,” Lions coach Daniel Ruffin said of NCHS. “We just wanted to compete and make it as hard as possible for them. I think our guys did that. We fought till the end.”

Lerone Allen Jr. paced Peoria with 14 points, Taylor scored 10 and Eli Love contributed eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

NCHS has an intriguing home nonconference game Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against No. 9 Moline.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

