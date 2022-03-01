Watch now: Normal Community cruises past Moline in Class 4A Sectional semifinal

PEKIN — Zach Cleveland sent Normal Community's crowd into a frenzy with a flying one-handed jam early in the fourth quarter Tuesday.

A couple minutes later, the Liberty University recruit took a lob pass from Trey Redd for a two-handed slam. But when the 6-foot-7 senior then attempted a 360-degree dunk, that didn't go too well.

"I think I was a little tired after four quarters of basketball," said Cleveland.

No problem. Redd cleaned up Cleveland's miss with an easy basket as No. 3-ranked NCHS rolled to its 26th straight victory by blowing out No. 9 Moline, 61-44, in a Class 4A Collinsville Sectional semifinal game at Pekin High School.

Redd led the way with 15 points as the Ironmen never trailed. Sophomore Jaheem Webber added 13 points and eight rebounds while Cleveland contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Ironmen improved to 33-1.

NCHS faces Quincy (27-5) in Friday's 7 p.m. championship game at Collinsville.

Moline (28-5) received 28 points from standout junior guard Brock Harding, but the Ironmen held the rest of the Maroons to 16 points.

"This is the second time Harding has gone off on us like this," said NCHS coach Dave Witzig, as NCHS took a 60-47 win over Moline on Feb. 12. "He's really talented, but I thought we did a great job on their other guys and didn't give them easy looks. We made Harding work for everything and the other guys made it tough on them."

NCHS never trailed. The Ironmen scored the last six points of the first quarter, capped by Robbie Brent's 3-pointer, to take a 15-9 lead. Cleveland sank two free throws to put NCHS ahead, 22-11, midway through the second quarter.

After a layup by Moline freshman Trey Taylor, sophomore Braylon Roman sank a 3-pointer and 18-foot jumper to give the Ironmen a 27-13 halftime lead.

Moline got within 33-25 midway through the third quarter. But NCHS went on an 8-0 run to take control as the lead never went below 12 the rest of the way.`

"We've been in that position where we somewhat lose a lead, but having seven seniors out there and a great coaching staff really helps," said Redd.

The 6-8 Webber scored 11 points in the second half, thanks to three dunks, and helped NCHS grab a 34-26 rebounding advantage.

"The last month he's been a real factor for us off the bench," said Witzig. "Pair him with Tyler Dwinal, and we're getting great production from our centers. That was 19 points tonight out of that position. Dwinal and Jaheem controlled the paint really well."

Moline couldn't match up with NCHS' superior size as the 6-4 Taylor was the Maroons' tallest player.

"It's not just the size, but the strength and they can move. That's why they're 33-1 because they're good basketball players, they're not just big," said Moline coach Sean Taylor. "Then they have really good guards to go with it. We knew it was going to be a challenge. We needed to shoot the ball better. A lot of that comes down to their defense."

Moline didn't have forward Rob Pulliam, one of its leading scorers, in the first game against NCHS because of an ankle injury. But Pulliam was held to five points on 2-of-7 field goal shooting and wasn't a factor.

The Maroons shot 39.1% from the field and even struggled at the free throw line, sinking 10 of 15. NCHS made 47.8% of its field goal attempts and committed only nine turnovers.

NCHS won't have to play the home team Friday as Quincy edged Collinsville, 34-32, in the other semifinal at Collinsville.

"They're going to try and slow us down which is fine because I think we can play good fast or slow," said Cleveland. "We're excited."

While NCHS knew what Moline would do, Redd is confident the Ironmen will be ready against an unfamiliar opponent. The Ironmen and Quincy haven't met since the 2009 sectional final at Pekin won by the Blue Devils.

"We have to watch a lot of film, pay attention in practice and execute our game plan," said Redd.

