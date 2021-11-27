Watch now: Normal Community clinches share of Intercity Tournament championship

BLOOMINGTON – Double digit deficits were whittled considerably in both halves by the Normal West High School basketball team Saturday at the 50th Intercity Tournament.

Yet Unit 5 rival Normal Community had an answer each time as the Ironmen held off the Wildcats, 52-47, at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center to clinch a share of the tournament championship.

In Saturday’s nightcap, Bloomington took on Central Catholic.

“West battled all the way to the buzzer,” NCHS coach Dave Witzig said. “I thought our defense was solid. Our offense is definitely not clicking right now. But that’s fine. It’s early in the year.”

The 3-0 Ironmen would claim the tournament crown outright with a win Monday when it takes on Bloomington. University High and Central Catholic square off in Monday’s 6 p.m. opener.

NCHS-West

Zach Cleveland handed NCHS an early 10-5 lead with a steal and 360-degree spinning dunk. It was the first time the Liberty University recruit performed the dunk during a game.

“I thought I might as well. I didn’t see anyone in front of me so I had to go for it,” Cleveland said.

A Trey Redd 3-pointer boosted the Ironmen lead to 22-8 before the Wildcats scored the final 11 points of the second quarter with Kylen Smith sparking the surge.

“Normal Community made some runs and we made some runs as well,” said West coach Ed Hafermann. “I’m proud of our guys’ efforts. They are a big, physical team.”

Cleveland finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds

“It’s always a big rivalry. The crowd was awesome and the atmosphere was cool,” Cleveland said. “They always play hard. They give us a good game every time. It’s fun to come out on top.

Famious French, a transfer from Bloomington, added 14 points for NCHS.

“I fit in pretty good,” French said. “I feel like I add some veteran leadership so we should be able to do something special.”

Max Ziebarth led West with 14 points and Smith chipped in 12.

