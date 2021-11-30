Watch now: NCHS pushed again before pulling away to clinch outright Intercity Tournament title

Tyler Dwinal didn't mind one bit.

"That's what Intercity is like," said the 6-foot-5, 225-pound NCHS senior. "The first games of the season are to get the jitters out and get the chemistry going. So it was good that we had these tight games starting off."

Bloomington scored the first basket of the fourth quarter Monday to cut NCHS' lead to eight at Shirk Center. The Ironmen's size then wore down the Raiders as Liberty-recruit Zach Cleveland's 21 points and 10 rebounds paced NCHS to a 56-43 win to complete a 4-0 showing in the 50th edition of the tournament.

"We're the favorites coming in here, but we knew every team was going to give us a run," said Cleveland. "We have a lot of things to work on."

Monday's opening game went back and forth before a 9-0 run starting late in the third quarter gave University High separation from Central Catholic as the Pioneers took a 44-38 victory.

Normal West finished second in the tourney with a 3-1 mark, followed by U High (2-2), BHS (1-3) and Central Catholic (0-4).

NCHS-BHS

Adam Beasley, who paced BHS with 15 points, sank a jumper to start the fourth quarter to get the Raiders within 46-38.

The Ironmen, who committed 15 turnovers against BHS' pressure defense, then went on a 7-0 run that was started by Robbie Brent's 3-pointer to finally shake free.

"I feel Bloomington got better every single game, and to watch them in the stands was different than playing against them on the floor," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig. "They really played well tonight and were really tough to defend."

Dwinal might not be on the top of the scouting report for NCHS opponents. But he was invaluable Monday with 10 points and seven rebounds.

"When you have a guy who doesn't care if he scores, but gets baskets around the rim and made his free throws tonight (6 of 6) and sets screens and boxes out, he's just a tight end football guy who plays really hard on the basketball court," said Witzig. "We need his toughness and leadership."

Dwinal gladly accepts his role.

"I'm like an old-fashioned big man, I would say," said Dwinal. "I'm just going out there getting the boards, try to take charges, play good defense and set good screens."

Witzig felt BHS' pressure sped up the Ironmen too much. He wasn't surprised because of how well all the Intercity teams know each other and the intensity of the games, especially this season after playing last season with no fans in the stands.

"It was great to have the crowd back. Our student section was great all four games," said Witzig. "We had to get used to playing in front of a crowd again. It was a good four games to learn about our team and see what we need to do, and now we get ready for the (Big 12) conference season coming up."

BHS first-year head coach Spencer Johnson was "really proud" of the effort his team put forth. The Raiders kept it close thanks to 16-of-19 free throw shooting, but committed 18 turnovers as they battled a huge height discrepancy.

"They have quite a few big guys over there. We thought our speed could hurt them a little bit and we ran out of gas at the end," said Johnson. "I told them postgame we're playing harder, but now we have to clear up the little things."

Junior forward Joe Caldwell gave the Raiders a nice lift off the bench with eight points.

"We have a lot of guys first year playing together," said Johnson. "We're really building that team chemistry on the offensive and defensive ends. We have to keep growing. We took positive steps this tournament, and the key is keep going in the right direction."

U High-Central

U High's Ty Minor didn't score in the first half which ended in a 16-all tie. But the 6-5 junior forward responded in the third quarter with seven of his team-high 10 points, including a 3-pointer which gave U High the lead for good at 25-23.

Pioneers head coach Andrew McDowell pointed out to his team at halftime they were 3 of 16 outside the arc and 3 of 6 inside during the first half.

"Coming into the third quarter we wanted to play through Ty Minor on the block," said McDowell. "He came out on the first possession, got a tough basket and saw the ball go in. It kind of opened everything up for everyone else in the fourth quarter."

The Pioneers held every opponent in the tournament to 46 points or less, including the last two in the 30s.

"Coming out of it we learned we're going to be a really good defensive team, and we just have to make sure we fight for quality shots on every possession," said McDowell.

Like U High, Central Catholic is basically starting over this season with a new group. Sophomore guard Cole Certa paced the Saints with 17 points and seven rebounds.

"You can take these learning opportunities that a loss is never a loss if you can learn from it," said Saints head coach Jason Welch. "Hopefully we'll find out if we learned anything. We've got to get tougher on the glass and execute a little better on offense. That's what is so good about this (tournament). It can make you better if you allow it."

