Watch now: NCHS' Olivia Corson unanimous selection on Big 12 girls all-stars

Normal Community High school sophomore Olivia Corson has been named a unanimous selection for the first team of the all-Big 12 Conference girls basketball squad.

Other unanimous picks were junior Denali Craig Edwards and sophomore Aaliyah Guyton of Peoria and sophomores Mya Wardle and Kamryn Heider of Peoria Richwoods.

Guyton was voted the Big 12’s Player of the Year.

Also on the first team were Bloomington senior Marissa Hilt, Normal West senior Megan Williams and NCHS junior Sophia Feeney.

Area players making the second team were Karleigh Creasey of NCHS, Katie Barger of BHS and West’s Ashley Wilcox.

Gaining special mention was Gianna Rawlings of NCHS.

