Watch now: NCHS clinches outright Big 12 title, downs BHS for 22nd straight victory

NORMAL — Senior Zach Cleveland led four Normal Community players in double figures with 16 points as the Ironmen beat Bloomington, 67-41, to clinch the outright Big 12 Conference boys basketball championship Wednesday night.

The victory was the 22nd straight for NCHS, which is ranked No. 4 in the Class 4A state poll. The Ironmen improved to 29-1 overall and finished 9-1 in the Big 12. NCHS closes the regular Friday night at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, which is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A and has won 28 straight.

Sophomores Braylon Roman and Jaheem Webber contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively, for NCHS while senior guard Trey Redd had 11 points.

BHS (6-20, 3-7) was paced by Adam Beasley's 16 points. The Raiders face Rantoul to open the Class 3A Morton Regional in a first-round game Saturday at BHS.

After Niko Newsome's fadeaway jumper gave BHS a 2-0 lead, NCHS rattled off the next 17 points to take control. The Ironmen led 23-5 after the first quarter.

"The thing I was most impressed with tonight was the first quarter," said NCHS head coach Dave Witzig. "We came out and really had a great defensive quarter to hold them to five because they're so explosive. Our defense generated some easy fast-break layups and that really set the tone for the whole night."

The Raiders cut the deficit to 33-17 at halftime before the Ironmen gained a 52-28 lead after three quarters. That allowed Witzig to rest Cleveland, Redd and the rest of his starters in the final eight minutes.

BHS was coming off a 65-60 loss Tuesday night at Peoria Notre Dame, which finished second in the Big 12.

"Our guys really got up for that game last night. It was a close game down to the wire," said BHS head coach Spencer Johnson. "I think our guys pretty much exhausted themselves. I knew fatigue would be an issue coming into tonight's game, even though it is a crosstown rivalry."

